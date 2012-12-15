What's new

Pakistan Armed forces Calendar 2022

Design / Layout. Themes for each month envisage different aspects of Pakistan Armed forces for each single image Month.
Theme Depiction..

January
Men at Their Best.
Pakistan Army prepared for fighting..

February
Guardians of The Sea.
PN display of power with all fighting components.

March
Unity, Faith, Discipline .
Synergy in Services displayed at JS Pakistan Day Parade.

April
Second to None .
PAF defending country at all fronts (JF-17 Thunder flying over Nanga Parbat).


Image





Image





Image





Image
 
May
Deterrence.
Display Strat def capability.

June
In Svc of Global Peace.
Pakistan Armed Forces legacy of peacekeeping in UN.

July
Who Dares Wins.
Civil Armed Forces commitment to sustained peace, guard Pak frontiers.

August
A Legacy of Pride,
Patronage of Quaid towards AFs of Pakistan.



1641135028918.png




1641135047848.png





1641135070278.png





1641135092816.png
 
September
Glorious Resolve.
Glory of Tri-Services in Indo-Pak war .

October
Cradle of Leadership.
Training at PMA under trying conditions.

November
Our Pledge to Motherland.
Commitment of defending the Motherland .

December
Tribute to the Quaid.
A homage to the Leader of the Nation in the month of his birth.


1641135980122.png




1641136024178.png




1641136043672.png





1641136061620.png
 
