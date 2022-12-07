Pakistan, Argentina discuss cooperation in CPEC JVs​

By Staff Reporter | Radio Pakistan Dec 6, 2022The Fifth Round of Pakistan- Argentina Bilateral Political Consultations held in Islamabad on Tuesday.Pakistan side was led by Foreign Secretary, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan while the Argentine side was led by Argentina's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Pablo Tettamanti.The two sides discussed a wide range of matters of mutual interest and cooperation.The Foreign Secretary underscored the need to further diversify and solidify bilateral relations. He emphasized Pakistan's desire to widen its trade, economic, agriculture, and investment ties with Argentina. He noted that the two countries could consider establishing Joint Ventures in CPEC projects as well as in Pakistan's lucrative SEZs.The Foreign Secretary and Ambassador Tettamanti expressed satisfaction at cooperation between Pakistan and Argentina at multilateral forums, including support for each other's candidatures at the United Nations and agreed to enhance coordination. They also reiterated their principled position on United Nations reform.The two sides discussed the threat of climate change faced by developing countries. Foreign Secretary underscored that, despite being one of the lowest carbon emitters, Pakistan is highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change.They noted the recent decision of COP27 to establish the Loss and Damage Fund for climate vulnerable countries. It was agreed to intensify cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.Issues relating to regional security situation were also discussed. The Foreign Secretary maintained that terrorism was a threat to regional peace and stability and emphasized that collective efforts were required to deal with this menace. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.The Foreign Secretary also briefed Ambassador Pablo Tettamanti on the situation in South Asia especially since India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.