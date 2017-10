TEHRAN - Pakistan’s Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) has approved the purchase of additional 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity from Iran, Pakistan Today reported.According to the report the Ministry of Power has been directed to make immediate arrangements and to complete the spadework expeditiously.“For the additional 100MW, transmission line and grid station have to be constructed to meet immediate needs of Makran division, especially Gwadar Port and industrial area,” the report said.Iran is currently providing 100MW of electricity to Pakistan based on an arrangement which is renewed annually.Earlier this month, Pakistan Today had reported that the country is considering the import of 100 megawatts (MW) of additional electricity from Iran to meet the growing electricity demand in Gawadar.The electricity is going to be supplied to Gawadar area from Iran through 132kv interconnection lines between Pakistan and Iran