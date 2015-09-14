Pakistan Approves Net Metering to Incentivize Rooftop Solar Panels

Haq's Musings: Pakistan Approves Net Metering and Feed-in Tariffs for Solar and Wind
Pakistan Approves Net Metering and Feed-in Tariffs for Solar and Wind
Pakistani power regulators have approved a regulatory framework for solar and wind energy for both commercial and residential installations. The framework includes feed-in tariffs for commercial power producers and net metering for residential applications of up to 1 MW.
Under the new Net Metering Law, NEPRA, the Pakistani power regulator, will grant power generation licenses to solar and wind system owners. The owners will need to register the critical equipment used, particularly the make and model of inverter and generator used. Among other technical considerations, the generator must also install a manual disconnect device to take the system off the network if necessary, according to details published by PV Tech publication.
Net metering is a billing mechanism that pays solar energy system owners for the electricity they add to the grid. It allows a residential customers with rooftop solar panels to generate more electricity than the home uses during daylight hours and sell it to the power supply company. It will require a bi-directional meter (or two separate meters) for implementation.
Pakistan has already introduced feed-in tariffs (FiTs) for larger renewable power systems to supply electricity to the national grid on a commercial scale. It paved the way for a 1000 MW Quaid-e-Azam solar park being built in Bahawalpur.
Pakistan's renewable power policy and regulatory frameworks have drawn praise from international law firm Eversheds which has described the country as “one of the most exciting renewables markets globally, with an abundance of potential”. Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) of Pakistan's CEO, Amjad Ali Awan has said that "Pakistan’s renewable market is relatively new but it provides an attractive investment opportunity with compelling structures which make it bankable as well as marketable."
Related Links:
Haq's Musings
Pakistan Deploys IT Apps to Improve Service in Public Sector
Solar Power For Pakistan Homes, Schools, Factories
Shakti Solar Model For Pakistan
Pakistan's New FIT Policy For Alternative Energy
Media & Telecom Revolution in Pakistan
Pakistan Building 1000 MW Wind Farms
Pakistan Launches Wind Farm Projects
Renewable Energy to Solve Pakistan's Electricity Crisis
Electrification Rates By Country
Wind Turbine Manufacturing in Pakistan
http://www.wep.org.pk/10_downloads/...-Hans-Duivenvoorden-presentation-3-8-2010.pdf
Pakistan Pursues Hydroelectric Power Projects
Solar Energy for Sunny Pakistan
http://www.riazhaq.com/2009/02/solar-energy-for-sunny-pakistan.html
Wind Power Tariffs in Pakistan
Pakistan's Twin Energy Shortages
Haq's Musings: Pakistan Approves Net Metering and Feed-in Tariffs for Solar and Wind
Pakistan Approves Net Metering and Feed-in Tariffs for Solar and Wind
Pakistani power regulators have approved a regulatory framework for solar and wind energy for both commercial and residential installations. The framework includes feed-in tariffs for commercial power producers and net metering for residential applications of up to 1 MW.
Under the new Net Metering Law, NEPRA, the Pakistani power regulator, will grant power generation licenses to solar and wind system owners. The owners will need to register the critical equipment used, particularly the make and model of inverter and generator used. Among other technical considerations, the generator must also install a manual disconnect device to take the system off the network if necessary, according to details published by PV Tech publication.
Net metering is a billing mechanism that pays solar energy system owners for the electricity they add to the grid. It allows a residential customers with rooftop solar panels to generate more electricity than the home uses during daylight hours and sell it to the power supply company. It will require a bi-directional meter (or two separate meters) for implementation.
Pakistan has already introduced feed-in tariffs (FiTs) for larger renewable power systems to supply electricity to the national grid on a commercial scale. It paved the way for a 1000 MW Quaid-e-Azam solar park being built in Bahawalpur.
Pakistan's renewable power policy and regulatory frameworks have drawn praise from international law firm Eversheds which has described the country as “one of the most exciting renewables markets globally, with an abundance of potential”. Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) of Pakistan's CEO, Amjad Ali Awan has said that "Pakistan’s renewable market is relatively new but it provides an attractive investment opportunity with compelling structures which make it bankable as well as marketable."
Related Links:
Haq's Musings
Pakistan Deploys IT Apps to Improve Service in Public Sector
Solar Power For Pakistan Homes, Schools, Factories
Shakti Solar Model For Pakistan
Pakistan's New FIT Policy For Alternative Energy
Media & Telecom Revolution in Pakistan
Pakistan Building 1000 MW Wind Farms
Pakistan Launches Wind Farm Projects
Renewable Energy to Solve Pakistan's Electricity Crisis
Electrification Rates By Country
Wind Turbine Manufacturing in Pakistan
http://www.wep.org.pk/10_downloads/...-Hans-Duivenvoorden-presentation-3-8-2010.pdf
Pakistan Pursues Hydroelectric Power Projects
Solar Energy for Sunny Pakistan
http://www.riazhaq.com/2009/02/solar-energy-for-sunny-pakistan.html
Wind Power Tariffs in Pakistan
Pakistan's Twin Energy Shortages
Haq's Musings: Pakistan Approves Net Metering and Feed-in Tariffs for Solar and Wind
Last edited: