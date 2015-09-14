Pakistan Approves Net Metering to Incentivize Rooftop Solar Panels

RazorMC said: How much would a set-up like this cost an average home-owner? Is it affordable enough for most people or still a novelty? Click to expand...

You can go for a smaller setup or solar powered devices like fans, lights etc. For bigger systems, it really depends on your consumption.I did some research few months back. My goal was to get a hassle free, high quality system that will be running two ACs, one TV, one fridge, couple of fans and lights. The consumption requirement was around 10 KW. And the end to end cost (equipment, installation, maintenance by a renowned company which will not close shop after a few months, gel based batteries, hybrid invertor) was around 25 lac. Needless to say it was too costly and would have taken me around 10 years to recover its cost compared to same load on Wapda. And remember, the often touted 25 years life is for panels only (and they too loose their efficiency). Batteries and invertors are just as important and they do NOT have this much life.Even Americans (with WAY higher spending power) than Pakistanis are struggling to adopt solar without government subsidies, tax rebates etc, net metering etc. So IMO, residential solar power generation at a significant rate will fail to happen any time soon in Pakistan.