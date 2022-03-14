What's new

Pakistan Approves Humanitarian Assistance for Ukraine

H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
906
2
1,772
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Pakistan government on Sunday approved humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. Sources said that the Cabinet through circulation approved a summary moved by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs concerning the dispatch of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.


As a result of ongoing military escalation between Russia and Ukraine, an estimated 1.5 million refugees, mostly women and children, have moved to Poland and other neighboring countries.

ALSO READ
Suzuki is No Longer Exporting Cars to Russia and Ukraine
The rapidly deteriorating situation has prompted Ukraine to request international assistance to address its humanitarian needs. The Ukrainian Embassy in Islamabad also approached Ministry for Foreign Affairs (MoFA) for humanitarian assistance.

Several countries including the US, UK, South Korea and European Union have announced emergency humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. As per Ukrainian request, the goods will have to be transported to Poland for onwards transmission to Ukraine.

The MoFA has proposed that Pakistan may provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and suggested that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) may be directed to mobilize the requisite humanitarian assistance (containing non-military items) and organize its transportation.

ALSO READ
Pakistan’s Current Account Deficit Likely To Surge if Russia-Ukraine Conflict Prolongs
On the direction of the Prime Minister and in consultation with NDMA, MoFA recommended immediate dispatch of blankets, sleeping bags, KVA generators, soap bars, hand wash, sanitizer and pack out of held stocks of NDMA as a message of solidarity in the time of need for the people of Ukraine.

Sources said that Prime Minister directed NDMA to work out a mechanism for procurement of medicines in consultation with the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination and food items, to be dispatched on the second C130 flight.
propakistani.pk

Pakistan Approves Humanitarian Assistance for Ukraine

The Pakistan government on Sunday approved humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. Sources said that the Cabinet through circulation approved a summary moved
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
1,391
9
2,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam


That seems like an interesting compromise between condemning Russia as the West demanded and completely ignoring the issue. Sending aid to the Ukrainians to sort of try to salvage some goodwill. We had reasonable good working relationship with Ukraine prior to this whole issue.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Iran's Supreme Leader Blames US policies for creating Ukraine Crises
Replies
3
Views
227
Darius77
D
INS_Vikrant
Ukraine ambassador says Russian attack similar to Mughal invasion
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
1K
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
beijingwalker
You’ll be captured, killed – US warns citizens against joining Ukraine to fight Russia
Replies
7
Views
272
hualushui
H
HAIDER
Foreign envoys urge Pakistan to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine during emergency UNGA session
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
112
Views
4K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
The Eagle
  • Article
Ukraine’s envoy to Pakistan appeals PM Khan to raise Ukraine conflict with Putin
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
YeBeWarned
YeBeWarned

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom