What's new

Pakistan approves deal to import 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
4,460
2
6,129
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The government’s Economic Cooperation Committee backs $112m deal aimed at meeting country’s shortfall after weak production, floods.

1667307247557.png

Russia is one of the world's largest supplier of wheat [File: Alexey Malgavko/Reuters]
By Abid Hussain
Published On 1 Nov 20221 Nov 2022

Islamabad, Pakistan – The government of Pakistan has approved a deal worth nearly $112m to import 300,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia to meet its domestic shortfall.
The deal endorsed by the Economic Cooperation Committee on Monday comes as Pakistan struggles to balance its fragile economy and manage the aftermath of devastating floods this summer that killed more than 1,700 people and affected some 33 million.

Under the deal, the wheat will be supplied by Prodintorg, a Russian state corporation. Pakistan last imported wheat from Russia in July 2020, in another government-to-government deal for a million tonnes of the commodity.
The Trading Corporation of Pakistan, the government entity mandated for the import and export of commodities, said Prodintorg has not been hit by sanctions imposed by Western countries following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. Russia and Ukraine are among the world’s largest suppliers of wheat.

Pakistan had set a goal of producing 27 million tonnes of wheat domestically in 2022. But due to a number of reasons, including water scarcity and the redevelopment of agricultural land, scientists were already predicting its harvests would be slashed by 15 percent. The severe flooding of that year wreaked havoc in southern parts of the country and destroyed large areas of farmland in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

A United States government report on agriculture forecasted that Pakistan’s wheat production would drop by eight million tonnes because of the flooding.
Pakistan’s economic situation remains fragile, despite receiving billions of dollars in funding from global financial institutions in recent months.

A World Bank report in October said inflation in Pakistan was expected to hit about 23 percent in the next fiscal year due to flood-related disruptions and “difficult external conditions, including tighter global monetary conditions”.
Pakistan also had to run the risk of being sanctioned as it was trading with Russia.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who headed to Russia on the day President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine, has repeatedly defended his visit and recently said he wanted to import wheat because of his country’s wheat shortfall.


Khan’s successor, Shehbaz Sharif, met Putin in September on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. He has also accepted an invitation to Russia and has publicly expressed interest in boosting cooperation in areas such as food security, energy and trade.

www.aljazeera.com

Pakistan approves deal to import 300,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

Economic Cooperation Committee backs $112m deal aimed at meeting country’s shortfall after weak production, floods.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
8,057
7
11,161
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
IK is a foreign policy nightmare - if he didn't go and meet Putin (something every other normal politcal leader would be smart enough to not do and would choose to stay nuetral)

You would have have gotten the Russian oil, wheat every goddamn Russian thing out there without breaking neutrality(which by meeting Putin than he kinda did)
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
4,460
2
6,129
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Maula Jatt said:
IK is a foreign policy nightmare - if he didn't go and meet Putin (something every other normal politcal leader would be smart enough to not do and would choose to stay nuetral)

You could have have gotten the Russian oil, wheat every goddamn Russian thing out there without breaking neutrality(which by meeting Putin than he kinda did)
Click to expand...
That's diplomacy. Shabazz also met with Putin. Pakistan is neutral in the current conflict. We must adapt to reality. The world is splitting into 2 major trade/currency blocs....the ruble-yuan bloc and the dollar-euro bloc. Pakistan will have to maintain separate trade and forex accounts with the 2 blocs. Eurasian integration is good for Pakistan, IMO.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zibago
Pakistan made no purchase in 300,000 tonne wheat tender
Replies
0
Views
202
Zibago
Zibago
AsianLion
Punjab's own Wheat stopped, all given to Sindh: Orders PM Sharif | Bring Drought, starvation to 120 million Punjabis's Food supplies & Money
Replies
3
Views
154
AsianLion
AsianLion
M
Wheat shortages threaten to turn into full-blown crisis
Replies
0
Views
429
maithil
M
B
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Replies
1
Views
291
mb444
mb444
AZ1
Russia wheat to be imported against cash
Replies
11
Views
432
araz
araz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom