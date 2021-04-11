Pakistan appreciates Chinese and Russian Vaccines, it purchased or were given in gift

High Appreciation for Chinese Vaccines Sinopharm, Cansino and the Russian Sputnik vaccine with no short-term side effects to help protect Pakistanis in the need of hour, this deed will not be forgotten after second doses are complete or whether third booster vaccines jabs are required for the 220 million Pakistan.



China also helped world by distributing half a billion doses to so many countries. Russian which is master of polio, smallpox vaccines has also distributed to so many countries getting high appreciation.



These vaccines are based on dead/killed whole virus (basis of smallpox and polio vaccine) providing immune system a complete picture for protection while the Western Pfizer, Moderna from USA/German are based on mRNA against only specific spike protein of the deadly virus; which once mutated in variants rendering them useless.



The Media hyped AstraZeneca UK made vaccine has blood-clotting serious side-effects. These countries only considered about themselves first and the Karma hits them back. The western countries Europe USA are considered selfish and now facing shortage and callback of vaccines during to non-effectiveness in new variants.