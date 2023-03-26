What's new

Pakistan anti-terrorism court sentences Muslim man to death for blasphemous WhatsApp post

J

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,473
-10
1,768
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
  • Syed Muhammad Zeeshan was convicted and sentenced to death for posting blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group
  • Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence
0eccbcad-f2d2-403d-b222-cc14902c29be_e18631f2.jpg

Pakistan has sentenced a Muslim man to death over an alleged blasphemous WhatsApp post. Photo: Shutterstock/File

An anti-terrorism court in northwest Pakistan has convicted and sentenced a Muslim man to death after he was accused of posting blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group.
Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence.
Syed Muhammad Zeeshan was convicted under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Anti-Terrorist Act by the court in Peshawar on Friday.
“Accused Syed Muhammad Zeeshan, son of Syed Zakaullah in custody has been convicted and sentenced after being found guilty”, the court order said, a copy of which was obtained by Agence France-Presse.

Zeeshan, who is a resident of the northwest city of Mardan, was also fined 1.2 million rupees (US$4,300) and handed a total of 23 years’ imprisonment.

He has the right to appeal.
The case arose after Muhammad Saeed, a resident of Talagang in Punjab province filed an application with the Federal Investigation Agency two years ago accusing Zeeshan of posting blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group, Saeed’s counsel Ibrar Hussain told Agence France-Presse.

The “FIA had confiscated Zeeshan’s cellphone and its forensic examination proved him guilty”, he said.

While Pakistan’s laws prohibiting blasphemy can carry a potential death sentence, so far it has never been enforced for the crime.
Although many cases involve Muslims accusing fellow Muslims, rights activists have warned that religious minorities – particularly Christians – are often caught in the crossfire, with blasphemy charges used to settle personal scores.

According to the National Commission of Justice and Peace, a human rights and legal aid group in Pakistan, 774 Muslims and 760 members of various minority religious groups were accused of blasphemy in the last 20 years.

 
AUz

AUz

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 14, 2010
8,595
-12
14,888
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I dont know why is this a news? If proven guilty, criminals should be given appropriate sentences. I do have a hunch though that well-connected and resourceful criminals probably get away while the poor/middle class gets the hammer. Thats the only problematic aspect of the blasphemy law and its convictions. I know a girl (Islamabadi, well-connected) who publically did blasphemy on her social media accounts and Islamabad police actively protected her (The famed "female police officer" of Islamabad who sucks up to the elites and is close to American embassy staff. Everyone who knows, knows which officer I am referring too lol)
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,654
216
26,379
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AUz said:
I dont know why is this a news? If proven guilty, criminals should be given appropriate sentences. I do have a hunch though that well-connected and resourceful criminals probably get away while the poor/middle class gets the hammer. Thats the only problematic aspect of the blasphemy law and its convictions. I know a girl (Islamabadi, well-connected) who publically did blasphemy on her social media accounts and Islamabad police actively protected her (The famed "female police officer" of Islamabad who sucks up to the elites and is closed to American embassy staff. Everyone who knows, knows which officer I am referring too lol)
Click to expand...
Yes we all know that girl and we all know that Officer.
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
2,849
3
3,628
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AUz said:
I dont know why is this a news? If proven guilty, criminals should be given appropriate sentences. I do have a hunch though that well-connected and resourceful criminals probably get away while the poor/middle class gets the hammer. Thats the only problematic aspect of the blasphemy law and its convictions. I know a girl (Islamabadi, well-connected) who publically did blasphemy on her social media accounts and Islamabad police actively protected her (The famed "female police officer" of Islamabad who sucks up to the elites and is close to American embassy staff. Everyone who knows, knows which officer I am referring too lol)
Click to expand...
RescueRanger said:
Yes we all know that girl and we all know that Officer.
Click to expand...

DSP Amna baig? What's this story?
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,654
216
26,379
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
villageidiot said:
Sir, I am a caveman. Not familiar with the comings and goings of the twitters and the facebooks and in general the interwebs. I check her twitter bio. It doesn't say that.
If you can make the riddles simpler or maybe just say it, I'll be obliged :D
Click to expand...
Do you think these things are disclosed on twitter 😂. Bahi, she made the case disappear, a blasphemy case under PPC.

Pakistan logic is “might is right”. I speak in riddles for my own safety. I am too close to Islamabad Police and institutions to make statements openly.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

ELITE MEMBER
May 2, 2011
9,815
6
16,612
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This blasphemy law needs to be scrapped, it's being misused.

Wouldn't it be better they are sent to a seminar to explain the sensitivities? The person could become devout or never "blaspheme" again, isn't that a better outcome? Even child murdering TTP terrorists got a 2nd chance by going to re-education camps in FATA :lol:
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
2,849
3
3,628
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
RescueRanger said:
Do you think these things are disclosed on twitter 😂. Bahi, she made the case disappear, a blasphemy case under PPC.
Click to expand...
Okay. If @AUz knew it, I thought it might have been in the public domain. Esp the girl who committed blasphemy on SM.

RescueRanger said:
Pakistan logic is “might is right”. I speak in riddles for my own safety. I am too close to Islamabad Police and institutions to make statements openly.
Click to expand...
Understood. You don't happen to be one of the Khamosh Mujahids, do you? Thank you for your service. 🫡
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,654
216
26,379
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
villageidiot said:
Okay. If @AUz knew it, I thought it might have been in the public domain. Esp the girl who committed blasphemy on SM.


Understood. You don't happen to be one of the Khamosh Mujahids, do you? Thank you for your service. 🫡
Click to expand...
Sir calling me a mujahid is a stretch. I am just a servant of Pakistan.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
Woman sentenced to death in Pakistan over ‘blasphemous’ WhatsApp activity
Replies
9
Views
1K
Mentee
Mentee
INDIAPOSITIVE
Rawalpindi woman sentenced to death in blasphemy case
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
8K
Longhorn
L
khansaheeb
SHC acquits 5 men sentenced in Perween Rahman murder case
Replies
7
Views
511
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
A
  • Article
Hindu teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for ‘blasphemy’ in Ghotki
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
.King.
K
ghazi52
PHC suspends death penalty of five convicts
Replies
7
Views
663
TNT
TNT

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom