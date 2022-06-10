What's new

Pakistan announces posthumous awards for Chinese teachers

Luosifen

Luosifen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2022
333
0
670
Country
China
Location
Canada
gwadarpro.pk

Pakistan announces posthumous awards for Chinese teachers

ISLAMABAD, June 10 (Gwadar Pro) - Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday afternoon approved th
gwadarpro.pk gwadarpro.pk

By Shafqat Ali | Gwadar Pro Jun 10, 2022



ISLAMABAD, June 10 (Gwadar Pro) - Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday afternoon approved the posthumous conferment of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award on three Chinese teachers who died in a suicide blast in Karachi.
On April 26, a female suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying faculty members of Karachi University’s Confucius Institute, killing three Chinese nationals and their local driver.
The approval for conferment of the awards was granted by the President on advice from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The award has been approved in recognition of their services to strengthen Pakistan-China ties and improvement of bilateral relations in education and culture.
The awards have been approved under Article 259 of the Constitution and Decorations Act 1975.

Nothing for the dead driver? :(
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Luosifen
More Chinese investment expected in Pakistan soon: Planning Minister
Replies
0
Views
106
Luosifen
Luosifen
Luosifen
K-IV Phase-I (260 MGD) PL1&PL2 awarded to CHEC
Replies
0
Views
98
Luosifen
Luosifen
313ghazi
KU professor bestowed Muslim world science award
Replies
0
Views
281
313ghazi
313ghazi
beijingwalker
Chinese victims of Pakistani suicide bomb attack identified. RIP
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Luosifen
Chinese industrial relocation possible only with completion of nine CPEC SEZs: Planning Minister
Replies
0
Views
167
Luosifen
Luosifen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom