Pakistan announces posthumous awards for Chinese teachers ISLAMABAD, June 10 (Gwadar Pro) - Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday afternoon approved th

By Shafqat Ali | Gwadar Pro Jun 10, 2022ISLAMABAD, June 10 (Gwadar Pro) - Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday afternoon approved the posthumous conferment ofaward on three Chinese teachers who died in a suicide blast in Karachi.On April 26, a female suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying faculty members of Karachi University’s Confucius Institute, killing three Chinese nationals and their local driver.The approval for conferment of the awards was granted by the President on advice from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.The award has been approved in recognition of their services to strengthen Pakistan-China ties and improvement of bilateral relations in education and culture.The awards have been approved under Article 259 of the Constitution and Decorations Act 1975.Nothing for the dead driver?