Pakistan and Uzbekistan have gradually strengthened their political, economic, cultural, and security relations during the last twenty-five years. The faith, cultural, and custom affinities with the people of Uzbekistan create an advantageous environment for Islamabad to cultivate better relations with Tashkent. Indeed, improving bilateral cooperation is in the national interests of both nations.

Since the independence of Uzbekistan from the former Soviet Union in 1991, Islamabad has been endeavoring to nurture better relations with it. Importantly, Pakistan immediately recognized Uzbekistan as an independent state on December 20, 1991. Both states established diplomatic relations on May 10, 1992. To boost the bilateral relations with the newly independent Central Asian state, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif paid an official visit to Uzbekistan in June 1992. Subsequently, Uzbekistan President Islam Karimov visited Pakistan in August 1992. These high-level visits laid down the firm foundation of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

His Excellency Furqat Sidiqov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan, organized a roundtable discussion on "25 Years of Brotherly Uzbekistan-Pakistan Ties" at the Embassy premises on May 16, 2017. The objective of the roundtable was to review Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations and also identify new avenues for improving bilateral cooperation. The speakers, while critically examining both states' bilateral relations, recommended for people to people cooperation, etc. Federal Minister of Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Busan opined that Pakistan would benefit from Uzbeks' good practices in agro machinery, processed food, dry fruits, fresh fruits, cotton, milk & its by-products. The participants concluded that improving cooperation would advantageous for both Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Geographically Uzbekistan is located in the heart of Central Asia and at a major intersection of the Silk Road. It is a landlocked state. It is rich in natural resources but lacks access to the sea to channelize its products in the international market. Indeed, Karachi and Gwadar seaports of Pakistan are very attractive for the Uzbek traders because they offer the shortest land route to Uzbekistan for access to the Arabian Sea. Uzbek businessmen can use these ports for reaching out to international markets. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Tashkent on November 17-18, 2015. During the two days visit, both sides deliberated on various issues and also agreed on three agreements/protocols to raise the bilateral trade volume and deepen cooperation between the foreign affairs ministries of Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Premier Nawaz expressed his desire to connect Pakistan with the Uzbekistan markets not only through road links but also with the construction of railway track.