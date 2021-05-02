What's new

Pakistan and Uzbekistan deny US military bases for Afghan mission

KABUL (Pajhwok): Uzbekistan has ruled out hosting foreign military bases on its soil, rejecting reports that the US troops withdrawing from Afghanistan may be deployed to the Central Asian nation.

Asked about the reported US plan, a spokesperson for the Defence Ministry in Tashkent said on Monday: “Fundamental documents in the field of defence have clear-cut answers to these questions.”

Sputnik quoted the spokesperson as warning against hosting foreign military bases and facilities on Uzbekistan’s soil.

Uzbekistan’s defence policy was based on the principle of non-participation in peacekeeping operations and military conflicts abroad, the official explained.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal cited military officials as saying the US would “prefer” to redeploy troops and equipment leaving Afghanistan into Uzbekistan or Tajikistan.

In line with President Joe Biden’s announcement, US troops will complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan by September 11.

https://pajhwok.com/2021/05/11/wont...kistan/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan ruled out Tuesday the possibility of again providing its military bases to the United States for future counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan after U.S. troops leave the conflict-torn neighbor by September 11.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made the remarks to reporters in Islamabad, explaining that his government has adopted a policy that allows it to become "only partners in peace” and not join any future U.S. war.

“No sir, we do not intend to allow boots on the ground and no [U.S.] bases are being transferred to Pakistan,” Qureshi said when asked whether his government is under pressure to give military bases to the U.S.

President Joe Biden’s administration has acknowledged it is in talks with several Central Asian neighbors of Afghanistan to examine where it can reposition troops to prevent the landlocked country from once again becoming a terrorist base for groups like al-Qaida.

But U.S. officials have not named Pakistan, which shares a nearly 2,600-kilometers border with Afghanistan, nor have they commented on media speculation that the subject of bases might be under bilateral discussions.

Qureshi noted that Pakistan has also been consistently using its leverage over the Taliban, who have been waging a deadly insurgency against the U.S.-backed Afghan government, to encourage them to stop their violent campaign and negotiate a political settlement with Afghan rivals.

The foreign minister said “we feel” the Taliban’s engagement in the Afghan peace process would bring and enhance the “international respectability and recognition” that the group required.

“If they want to be acceptable, if they want delisting to take place, if they want recognition then engagement, giving up violence and looking for a political solution is in their political interest,” he said.

Qureshi referred to the Taliban's demand for the United Nations and the U.S. to delist top insurgent leaders from their sanctions lists.

https://www.voanews.com/south-central-asia/pakistan-no-more-military-bases-us-afghan-mission
 
That's just Pakistan and Uzbekistan, there still Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan. There is every possibility that zionist-america will find hosts in those countries for military bases.
 
I concur, not a pessimist but as I have read countless arguments on this forum stating “in geo politics no one is your permanent friend and permanent enemy” and therefore taking “gherat” and “self respect” permanently out of the equation then yes if negotiations happens ... then Pakistan will provide its airspace...
 
Pakistan should allow US Airspace right under the following conditions:

1) Narrow corridor for ingress and egress into Pakistani airspace
2) Pakistan's full participation in the fusion center in which ever gulf states the drones fly out of
3) SOP defined on authorization process, where Pakistan should have a veto on a drone attack
4) Drones that use Pakistan airspace can only be used against ISIS and TTP, or force protection of US forces
5) Only unmanned UAV allowed. - no other planes manned should be allowed
6) Pakistan should have access to all data from the drones

In return for the above US should provide:

1) Authorization of Heli Engines
2) Removal from FATF Grey List
3) US investment in IT, health and education - as a function of CPEC 2 - lets call it UPEC (min investment of $10B in these areas)
4) US support for return of ill-gotten money and AML efforts

If we can define a deal that looks like the above I think it is worth it. Otherwise it should be a big fat NO!!!
 
