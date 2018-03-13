What's new

Pakistan And The SU-35 Saga Continues

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,088
170
136,623
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
1641471878257.png


Guys, I know this topic has been discussed to the bone without any outcome, however as most of you would be aware of the new developments surrounding this aircraft. Apart from others, Egypt which ordered 24 SU-35 aircraft and the manufacture of which is almost complete, in fact it's said that some of them have been even painted in Egyptian Air Force's specific colour scheme and logo are now left stranded as along with Egypt, reportedly Algeria and Indonesia have also pulled out of the deal.
Now some well placed sources are saying that Russia has offered the Egyptian aircraft to Pakistan.

While at one time, PAF was very much interested in the type, however due to the changing political environment, PAF is in a limbo. Apart from all else, if PAF goes for the SU-35, it can say goodbye to any prospects of more Vipers or their kits.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478349496409022466


Let's see how this pans out.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
11,433
4
23,853
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We should stay away from Russian aircraft, they're cursed. Anyone who flies them losses the engagement.
65
71
80s war against USSR
Arab Israel wars
Gulf war
Abninandan thrashing and many more
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
23,093
177
44,370
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There was only one Twitter Account recently suggested the SU-35 interest by PAF or at-least a rumor. I don't know that how come such a flanker fits the bill for Pakistan given adversaries life long experience and then above all, the supply chain & maintenance concerns. Imagine if Egypt & others backed out; what good it might bring for PAF if we just forget past interest for SU-35s. The issue was more of a tailor made PAF specific version having mix of OEM's equipment & gadget which was apparently denied or there was another argument that such interest was merely to send a message to someone else.

Do you think a large RCS Flanker will somehow be acquired by PAF whereby we already have talks about J-10Cs coming to PAF. In-fact Pakistan does not enjoy a high level defence relations with Russia like China. In my opinion, this interest somehow conflicts PAF's next procurement. Furthermore, just look at the types of ACs in inventory with one more different platform such as J-10CP possibly coming. So, I don't see all these types maintained by PAF given the major issue of finance as well.

If J-10Cs are here, there comes another capability to PAF and furthermore, it will be NGF to retire the aging fleet post 2030.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,088
170
136,623
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The Eagle said:
There was only one Twitter Account recently suggested the SU-35 interest by PAF or at-least a rumor. I don't know that how come such a flanker fits the bill for Pakistan given adversaries life long experience and then above all, the supply chain & maintenance concerns. Imagine if Egypt & others backed out; what good it might bring for PAF if we just forget past interest for SU-35s. The issue was more of a tailor made PAF specific version having mix of OEM's equipment & gadget which was apparently denied or there was another argument that such interest was merely to send a message to someone else.

Do you think a large RCS Flanker will somehow be acquired by PAF whereby we already have talks about J-10Cs coming to PAF. In-fact Pakistan does not enjoy a high level defence relations with Russia like China. In my opinion, this interest somehow conflicts PAF's next procurement. Furthermore, just look at the types of ACs in inventory with one more different platform such as J-10CP possibly coming. So, I don't see all these types maintained by PAF given the major issue of finance as well.

If J-10Cs are here, there comes another capability to PAF and furthermore, it will be NGF to retire the aging fleet post 2030.
Click to expand...
The original argument was that PAF needs a fast jet for long range maritime strike missions.
Although we have the Mirage-5 PA-3s armed with the Exocet Missiles and the JF-17s equipped with the likes of C-802 but operating single engine jets over water is much more hazardous than on land, a glitch over the sea and even if the pilot bails out, there are little to no chance of recovering him....twin engines provide that little extra safety......hence you find most carrier based aircraft are dual engine.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
23,093
177
44,370
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
The original argument was that PAF needs a fast jet for long range maritime strike missions.
Although we have the Mirage-5 PA-3s armed with the Exocet Missiles and the JF-17s equipped with the likes of C-802 but operating single engine jets over water is much more hazardous than on land, a glitch over the sea and even if the pilot bails out, there are little to no chance of recovering him....twin engines provide that little extra safety......hence you find most carrier based aircraft are dual engine.
Click to expand...
I agree in regard to utility of dual engine fighter jet as compare to single engine for Sea Missions. However, my point was in regard to having yet another platform, different than already 3 types in inventory, can lead to what we saw with IAF. Instead, I will rather wish for something like J-16 with all its wild weasels .
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,833
3
83,194
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Reichsmarschall said:
We should stay away from Russian aircraft, they're cursed. Anyone who flies them losses the engagement.
65
71
80s war against USSR
Arab Israel wars
Gulf war
Abninandan thrashing and many more
Click to expand...
Russia's bad luck is that their aircraft were flown by the likes of Indian Air Force instead of more professional airforce

Indian airforce can bring humiliation to any aircraft manufacturer. They have been doing this since 1965. Ab to bharati vayu sena expert ho gayi hai kisi bhi aircraft ko zaleel karwanai main
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,866
17
22,403
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I used to like SU 35s a lot but if we are getting J10c, I think that should be more than enough. Many Chinese claim J10c has emerged on top of Su35 and J16s all the time!
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
23,093
177
44,370
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I used to like SU 35s a lot but if we are getting J10c, I think that should be more than enough. Many Chinese claim J10c has defeated Su35 and J16s all the time!
Click to expand...
China operates both and given their findings during exercise; that will be an observation to keep a close eye. Hence, PAF might know well that how it performs and what it is worth of.
Windjammer said:
I was in fact informed of the news at least a week earlier, just came across the image in PAF colours today then decided to share it.
Click to expand...
Ohh.... you mean about that new interest in SU-35?
 
jupiter2007

jupiter2007

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2007
4,781
-1
3,556
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Reichsmarschall said:
We should stay away from Russian aircraft, they're cursed. Anyone who flies them losses the engagement.
65
71
80s war against USSR
Arab Israel wars
Gulf war
Abninandan thrashing and many more
Click to expand...
We have a professional Air Force and they can handle any aircraft. Remember Russia offered MiG-35 to Pakistan few years ago. I think Russia may have approved the Sale of SU-35 to Pakistan that’s why this news is coming out or it maybe to let Uncle Sam know that we have other options available. Pakistan did request for upgrade Kit for F-16s.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 12, Members: 7, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
India Wants to Link Its Rebooted Fighter Jet Tender to Future Stealth Fighter Development
Replies
0
Views
499
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
The Indian Navy is angry & jilted over India’s AMCA future fighter program. Here’s why
Replies
4
Views
2K
#hydra#
#hydra#
T
The Americans Are Back: F-16 for the IAF and F/A-18 for the Indian Navy
Replies
6
Views
1K
BetterPakistan
BetterPakistan
[Bregs]
India and Russia: A Course Correction
2 3
Replies
40
Views
3K
Mamsalaphala
M
GORKHALI
Battle royale for India's MMRCA crown
Replies
2
Views
2K
rajan_united
rajan_united

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom