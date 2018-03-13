Pakistan And The SU-35 Saga Continues

There was only one Twitter Account recently suggested the SU-35 interest by PAF or at-least a rumor. I don't know that how come such a flanker fits the bill for Pakistan given adversaries life long experience and then above all, the supply chain & maintenance concerns. Imagine if Egypt & others backed out; what good it might bring for PAF if we just forget past interest for SU-35s. The issue was more of a tailor made PAF specific version having mix of OEM's equipment & gadget which was apparently denied or there was another argument that such interest was merely to send a message to someone else.



Do you think a large RCS Flanker will somehow be acquired by PAF whereby we already have talks about J-10Cs coming to PAF. In-fact Pakistan does not enjoy a high level defence relations with Russia like China. In my opinion, this interest somehow conflicts PAF's next procurement. Furthermore, just look at the types of ACs in inventory with one more different platform such as J-10CP possibly coming. So, I don't see all these types maintained by PAF given the major issue of finance as well.



If J-10Cs are here, there comes another capability to PAF and furthermore, it will be NGF to retire the aging fleet post 2030.