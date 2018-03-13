Pakistan And The SU-35 Saga Continues

Windjammer
Guys, I know this topic has been discussed to the bone without any outcome, however as most of you would be aware of the new developments surrounding this aircraft. Apart from others, Egypt which ordered 24 SU-35 aircraft and the manufacture of which is almost complete, in fact it's said that some of them have been even painted in Egyptian Air Force's specific colour scheme and logo are now left stranded as along with Egypt, reportedly Algeria and Indonesia have also pulled out of the deal.
Now some well placed sources are saying that Russia has offered the Egyptian aircraft to Pakistan.
While at one time, PAF was very much interested in the type, however due to the changing political environment, PAF is in a limbo. Apart from all else, if PAF goes for the SU-35, it can say goodbye to any prospects of more Vipers or their kits.
Let's see how this pans out.
