“The essence of global war on terrorism is that the United States and Israel have taken the peaceful idea of Caliphate from Islam and deceptively handed it over to their mercenaries to frame it as “Terrorism”. This strategy is aimed at initially turning the world against Islam and use Kharijites (mercenaries) as a pretext to further destabilize and disintegrate the last strong Muslim nation-states to enhance the security of Israel in the Middle-east”.

The Quran says that you wage war in response to aggression, but even when aggression is committed against you, you do not respond with warfare unless and until you have explored and exhausted all possible peaceful means of resolving the problem.

When Muslims wage war against aggression, if the enemy is inclined to peace (which means giving up aggression) then Muslims must also reciprocate and incline to peace. Does ISIS incline to peace? A: No, thus ISIS does not represent Islam and Muslims. They are the ones who are spreading terrorism around the globe. So who are these people if they do not represent Islam and Muslims? Are they even Muslims or part of Islam? What Islam has to say on the issue of terrorism?

Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H) has referred them Kharijites (foreign to Islam). They have existed since the very early period of Islam and they will continue to cause strife in the Muslim nation and the rest of the world.

“Abu Bakar Al-Baghdadi might be in Afghanistan already”

Khorasan was the territory which during the lifetime of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) comprise of what we today know as Afghanistan, Pakistan (excluding Punjab and Sindh provinces) and Northern Iran. This territory was identified through a research which was conducted by Pakistan’s eminent scholar Dr. Israr Ahmed.

Now with the rise of Hinduvta mission and the quest of RSS, BJP and Bajrang Dal (etc.) they are slowly and steadily restore their former territories of Akhand Bharat (Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kashmir, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives etc.) they have launched this project in South Asia.

