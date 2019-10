Pakistan, Saudi to sign media agreement by December — Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a meeting with Turki Abdullah M. Al Shabanah, Minister for Media, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan is talking to Arab News about Pak-Saudi relations and political situation in Pakistan on October 4, 2019.