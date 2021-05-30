What's new

Pakistan and Russia sign gas pipeline deal

Russia, Pakistan sign deal to build Pakistan Stream gas pipeline
The 1,100-km project, formerly known as North-South Pipeline, is expected to carry 12.4 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually.
106647_DEU200908NordStream2naturalgaspipelineAP_1622217202221.jpg

Companies of both countries will soon start to implement the project which will contribute to Pakistan's energy security, officials say. ( AP
Russia and Pakistan have signed an agreement to build the Pakistan Stream natural gas pipeline, Russia's Energy Ministry said.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Shafqat Ali Khan, Pakistan's ambassador in Moscow, signed the agreement, the ministry said on Friday.

The 1,100-km project, formerly known as the North-South Pipeline, plans to carry 12.4 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually.
The project name was changed to 'Pakistan Stream' along with its partnership structure against the risk of US sanctions on Russian companies.

Although the countries signed an inter-governmental agreement on the project in 2015, the project has been postponed for several reasons.

The ministry said in a statement that the companies of both countries will soon start to implement the project which will contribute to Pakistan's energy security.
 
