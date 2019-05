My friend you are too much high on US patriotim and you forgot the statement was no given by Pakistan solo. The statement was given by Russia and Pakistan. If we don't have it we will be given. Don't worry you have India we have Russia and China. Tech comes and goes it is an easy trade. Russia will need many tech from Pakistan and Pakistan will need many from Russia. Global trade continues. USA till date imports rocket engine from Russia for peaceful purpose.

Click to expand...