Pakistan and Palau established diplomatic relations - Pak Mission UN .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1462918066413752323


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1462944322354098176


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1462945008739393536



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463003594706362370


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463013171657121792


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463034626369363971


Every Vote in UN or International bodies matter before anybody starts criticizing it .





Few months ago Pakistan and Kiribati also established relations .



June 04, 2021


Pakistan and Republic of Kiribati have formally established diplomatic relations.
Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram signed the joint communique in New York.
On this occasion, Munir Akram talking to Ambassador of Kiribati also expressed Pakistan's desire to promote bilateral relations and mutual cooperation in various fields including tourism and fisheries.
Kiribati is an island country in Pacific Ocean.


Pakistan, Kiribati establish diplomatic relations
Every Vote in UN or International bodies matters before anybody starts criticizing it .
 
Meengla

Aug 1, 2009
Every Vote in UN or International bodies matter before anybody starts criticizing it .
A minor observation: UNGA votes are meaningless even if 90% vote for something. It is the UNSC that really matters when the rubber hits the road.
But, yes, it is good to establish relations with Palau. The only time I heard of them involved in international affairs was when the United States wanted to settle some freed high profile prisoners (Guantanamo Bay?) and no country wanted to take them but Palau accepted them. Never heard about what happened to those chaps. Palau, Marshall Islands and surrounding few nations are the most reliable American supporters in UNGA when even 80-90% of other nations vote in different ways.

PS. The Palau lady in this video vaguely reminds me of New Zealand's Jacinda Arden.
 
