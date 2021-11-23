Pakistan and Palau established diplomatic relations - Pak Mission UN .

Pakistan Ka Beta said: Every Vote in UN or International bodies matter before anybody starts criticizing it . Click to expand...

A minor observation: UNGA votes are meaningless even if 90% vote for something. It is the UNSC that really matters when the rubber hits the road.But, yes, it is good to establish relations with Palau. The only time I heard of them involved in international affairs was when the United States wanted to settle some freed high profile prisoners (Guantanamo Bay?) and no country wanted to take them but Palau accepted them. Never heard about what happened to those chaps. Palau, Marshall Islands and surrounding few nations are the most reliable American supporters in UNGA when even 80-90% of other nations vote in different ways.PS. The Palau lady in this video vaguely reminds me of New Zealand's Jacinda Arden.