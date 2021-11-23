Pakistan and Palau established diplomatic relations - Pak Mission UN .

Pakistan Ka Beta
SENIOR MEMBER
- Aug 7, 2019
- 2,086
- 4
- Country
-
- Location
-
Every Vote in UN or International bodies matter before anybody starts criticizing it .
Few months ago Pakistan and Kiribati also established relations .
Pakistan, Kiribati establish diplomatic relations
June 04, 2021
Pakistan and Republic of Kiribati have formally established diplomatic relations.
Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram signed the joint communique in New York.
On this occasion, Munir Akram talking to Ambassador of Kiribati also expressed Pakistan's desire to promote bilateral relations and mutual cooperation in various fields including tourism and fisheries.
Kiribati is an island country in Pacific Ocean.
Pakistan, Kiribati establish diplomatic relations
Pakistan, Kiribati establish diplomatic relations
radio.gov.pk
Every Vote in UN or International bodies matters before anybody starts criticizing it .
Last edited: