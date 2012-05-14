What's new

Pakistan and Oman have signed MOU in the field of Military Cooperation - Radio Pakistan .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,309
2
3,383
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1318896370225455104
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1318896565411524610



Pakistan and Oman have signed Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Military Cooperation.

The signing ceremony was held at Defence Complex in Muscat and Pakistan Ambassador Ahsan Wagan and Secretary General, Ministry of Defence, Oman Muhammad bin Nasir bin Muhammad signed the MoU.

The MoU aims to frame the aspects of military cooperation between Oman and Pakistan in a way that enhances the existing cooperation and serves the common interests of the two friendly countries.

This MoU will surely contribute towards further strengthening Pak-Oman bilateral diplomatic relations in general and military cooperation in particular.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1318922889014386688
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1318922767257890817
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

BLACKEAGLE
  • Locked
Arab - India Relations
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
160
Views
18K
Zaki
Zaki

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top