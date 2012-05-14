Pakistan and Oman have signed MOU in the field of Military Cooperation - Radio Pakistan .

The signing ceremony was held at Defence Complex in Muscat and Pakistan Ambassador Ahsan Wagan and Secretary General, Ministry of Defence, Oman Muhammad bin Nasir bin Muhammad signed the MoU.

This MoU will surely contribute towards further strengthening Pak-Oman bilateral diplomatic relations in general and military cooperation in particular.





Pakistan and Oman have signed Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Military Cooperation.The MoU aims to frame the aspects of military cooperation between Oman and Pakistan in a way that enhances the existing cooperation and serves the common interests of the two friendly countries.