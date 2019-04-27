Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan to Establish a Joint Science Foundation
Posted 21 mins ago by Ahsan Gardezi
Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Tariq Banuri, met with Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Education and Science, Almazbek Beishenaliev, to finalize proceedings for the establishment of a joint science foundation.
The new project is aimed at improving bilateral relations between the two countries, all the while facilitating academic mobility of earmarked institutions in the long run.
The Kyrgyz Minister also met with Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training, Shafqat Mahmood, to discuss education and related reforms.
During the meeting, both sides agreed to exchange their experiences in the field of education for supporting students who intend to pursue higher education in local or international institutes.
On a lighter note, issues related to differences in the curriculum were discussed in detail and resolved as per the recommendations and preferences of both countries. In this regard, all requirements set forth by both parties were accorded.
In 2020, the governments of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan had mutually agreed on the exchange of experience on medical issues, as well as the expansion of scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries.
The recent meeting between the two countries further cemented cooperation and due-diligence for bolstering the relations.
