Pakistan and Israel

What is the Israeli thinking about Pakistan, just mentioned by Black Blood in another thread "Biggest threat to Pakistan" and people will understand the reality:



Part 1:



The words of David Ben Gurion, the first Israeli Prime Minister, as printed in the Jewish Chronicle,9 August 1967, leave nothing to imagination:



"The world Zionist movement should not be neglectful of the dangers of Pakistan to it. And Pakistan now should be its first target, for this ideological State is a threat to our existence. And Pakistan, the whole of it, hates the Jews and loves the Arabs.



This lover of the Arabs is more dangerous to us than the Arabs themselves. For that matter, it is most essential for the world Zionism that it should now take immediate steps

against Pakistan. Whereas the inhabitants of the Indian peninsula are Hindus whose hearts have been full of hatred towards Muslims, therefore, India is the most important base for us to work there from against Pakistan. It is essential that we exploit this base and strike and crush Pakistanis, enemies of Jews and Zionism, by all disguised and secret plans.



Part 2:



Israeli air force Tried to Attack Pakistan's nuclear facilities jointly with India , On july 07 1982 when IAF attacked Osiraq Nuclear facility and destroyed it Pakistan's then leader Gen Zia ul Haq issued a special contingency plan on july 10 1982 in order to repel such an attack on Kahota labs .



Through covert Channels Israel was sent a " Warning " if they Attacked kahuta Pakistan will destroy " Dimona" israel's nuclear facility in Negev Desert !



On may 13 1998 After indian nuclear tests a joint Indo israel attack on kahuta was highly anticipated.

Pakistan tested its devices on 28th of the following month while Pakistan Air force remained on a " Red alert " to protect kahuta .



in the same month Pakistan's ambassador to UNO Mr: Ahmad kamal told CNN that Pakistan has " Intelligence reports" confirming a Joint Indo isreal strike on Kahuta.



Here are his words:



" we are involved in this threat and making sure that it does not arise , but if it does then World must know that Pakistan is " Ready" that it will "react and the reaction would be Massive and decisive "

and it would lead us into a situation which will abode the peace not only in this region but "Beyond"



Ahmad kamal





PAF remained on a consistent Silent alert !



A Pakistani defense analyst " Hassan aksari Rizvi " said that 2 intelligence reports were received 1st a sighting of an " Unidentified F-16" on may 27 ( india does not have F-16's)

in Pakistan's Airspace which suggested the presence of an Israeli F-16 aircraft in the area!



2nd intelligence report suggested " unusual movement of Fighter jets just across to Pakistani border hinting a strike on Kahuta just like on Iraqi facilities "



So what we have learned so far? " There was an Israeli F-16 in Pakistan's airspace detected on 27th may 1998 a day before Pakistan's nuclear tests."





But the Mission was Aborted !!!

why?? good question.



1: Pakistan's strong Air force ( All of the PAF F-16's got air borne and flew over sensitive installations) / Air defense / Deployment of Ghauri Missiles on the Same day!



2: India was sent a " Message " to abort that mission either it would have a lot to Lose inc its Nuclear facilities too!



3: Fear of The Red Dragon " India got a message from Chinese too / a strong one!"



4: Indian high Command got scared , they had to abort the mission and they Refused Israeli Pilots ( there were more Vipers on Srinagar airbase , i will talk about it later ) to refuel Indian soil after an attack was made .



5: Israel's fear of a Bloody response of the " Muslim world "



On the same date.

some Israeli F-16's were detected by a Spy satellite ( china-pak Intel sharing agreement ) Parked on Srinagar airbase in Occupied Kashmir . To India a message was sent " The presence of IAF vipers means an Attack on Pakistan's nuclear facilities , But India must know that we are " Watching" and even Before these Vipers will fly to Attack Us , we will destroy Mumbai & New deli to smoke and ashes "



As a consequence the Mission was aborted .!!!!!!



--------------------------------------------------------------------------





Part 3:



Israel in Kargil war!!



read this by an Indian author .

IntelliBriefs: How Israel helped India win the Kargil War



Israeli ambassador to India mentioned in His Interview how Israeli Commandos helped Indian forces and how Israel helped India in Fighting the War.!

'Israel helped India during Kargil'



Israel helped India turn around Kargil war?





In a startling revelation, the Israeli Ambassador in New Delhi, Mark Sofer, has said that his country had assisted India in 'turning around' the situation during the 1999 Kargil war with Pakistan.



In an interview with a weekly, the envoy disclosed how defence ties between the two countries got a boost after Kargil when Israel came to India's rescue at a critical time, helping turn around the situation on the ground.



'I think we proved to the Indian government that you can rely on us, that we have the wherewithal. A friend in need is a friend indeed,' he said.



He also disclosed that Indo-Israeli defence ties would go beyond mere selling-buying of arms.



'We do have a defence relationship with India, which is no secret. What is secret is what the defence relationship is? And with all due respect, the secret part will remain secret,' he said in the interview to Outlook weekly magazine.