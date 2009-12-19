What's new

Pakistan and Israel

Rameez Usmani

Dec 19, 2009
Lets discuss the capabilities of Pakistani forces in comparison with Israeli forces.

Some sources told me that Pakistan has a missile which can directly hit Israel. Is it right ?....
 
rajeev

rajeev

Oct 4, 2009
The one thing I can't understand why Pakistanis use emotions when they deal with other countries. It is not a personal relationship, it is not your friend, your neighbor or your relative - it just another country.

Pakistan should seek to be friendly with Israel as it can offer good military hardware at far cheaper prices than US/West. And besides what is the use of having enmity with Israel? It is not like you are going to attack Israel or Israel going to attack Pakistan!
 
Conqueror

Conqueror

Dec 15, 2009
The one thing I can't understand why Pakistanis use emotions when they deal with other countries. It is not a personal relationship, it is not your friend, your neighbor or your relative - it just another country.

Pakistan should seek to be friendly with Israel as it can offer good military hardware at far cheaper prices than US/West. And besides what is the use of having enmity with Israel? It is not like you are going to attack Israel or Israel going to attack Pakistan!
Quraan - Aal-e-Imran, verse No. 148-149.
&#1605;&#1608;&#1605;&#1606;&#1608;! &#1575;&#1711;&#1585; &#1578;&#1605; &#1705;&#1575;&#1601;&#1585;&#1608;&#1722; &#1705;&#1575; &#1705;&#1729;&#1575; &#1605;&#1575;&#1606; &#1604;&#1608; &#1711;&#1746; &#1578;&#1608; &#1608;&#1729; &#1578;&#1605; &#1705;&#1608; &#1575;&#1604;&#1657;&#1746; &#1662;&#1575;&#1572;&#1722; &#1662;&#1726;&#1740;&#1585; &#1705;&#1585; (&#1605;&#1585;&#1578;&#1583; &#1705;&#1585;) &#1583;&#1740;&#1722; &#1711;&#1746; &#1662;&#1726;&#1585; &#1578;&#1605; &#1576;&#1681;&#1746; &#1582;&#1587;&#1575;&#1585;&#1746; &#1605;&#1740;&#1722; &#1662;&#1681; &#1580;&#1575;&#1572; &#1711;&#1746; (&#65279;&#1777;&#1780;&#1785;&#65279;) (&#1740;&#1729; &#1578;&#1605;&#1729;&#1575;&#1585;&#1746; &#1605;&#1583;&#1583;&#1711;&#1575;&#1585; &#1606;&#1729;&#1740;&#1722; &#1729;&#1740;&#1722;) &#1576;&#1604;&#1705;&#1729; &#1582;&#1583;&#1575; &#1578;&#1605;&#1729;&#1575;&#1585;&#1575; &#1605;&#1583;&#1583;&#1711;&#1575;&#1585; &#1729;&#1746; &#1575;&#1608;&#1585; &#1608;&#1729; &#1587;&#1576; &#1587;&#1746; &#1576;&#1729;&#1578;&#1585; &#1605;&#1583;&#1583;&#1711;&#1575;&#1585; &#1729;&#1746;

No my friend, we are better off without making friendship with Israel and expecting any assistance in our defense from them. God has stated in the book and there is no one wiser than God.
 
R

RameeX Xaved

Jul 3, 2009
friendship with israel? :what: you mean friendship with zionists who are the killers of millions of muslims in palestine, iraq afghanistan and pakistan? :what: you mean friendship with those bloody zionists who have taken over the world and are feeding all their allies to denueclearise Pakistan and snatch its Islamic identity? :what: you mean friendship with that country whose prime minister himself stated "Pakistan should be wiped out at any cost because these lovers of arabs are more threat to us than arabs themselves. we should work with india in achieving our goals" :hitwall:
no mate, we are far far far better off without them :smitten:
 
Ababeel

Ababeel

Sep 20, 2006
What is the Israeli thinking about Pakistan, just mentioned by Black Blood in another thread "Biggest threat to Pakistan" and people will understand the reality:

Part 1:

The words of David Ben Gurion, the first Israeli Prime Minister, as printed in the Jewish Chronicle,9 August 1967, leave nothing to imagination:

"The world Zionist movement should not be neglectful of the dangers of Pakistan to it. And Pakistan now should be its first target, for this ideological State is a threat to our existence. And Pakistan, the whole of it, hates the Jews and loves the Arabs.

This lover of the Arabs is more dangerous to us than the Arabs themselves. For that matter, it is most essential for the world Zionism that it should now take immediate steps
against Pakistan. Whereas the inhabitants of the Indian peninsula are Hindus whose hearts have been full of hatred towards Muslims, therefore, India is the most important base for us to work there from against Pakistan. It is essential that we exploit this base and strike and crush Pakistanis, enemies of Jews and Zionism, by all disguised and secret plans.

Part 2:

Israeli air force Tried to Attack Pakistan's nuclear facilities jointly with India , On july 07 1982 when IAF attacked Osiraq Nuclear facility and destroyed it Pakistan's then leader Gen Zia ul Haq issued a special contingency plan on july 10 1982 in order to repel such an attack on Kahota labs .

Through covert Channels Israel was sent a " Warning " if they Attacked kahuta Pakistan will destroy " Dimona" israel's nuclear facility in Negev Desert !

On may 13 1998 After indian nuclear tests a joint Indo israel attack on kahuta was highly anticipated.
Pakistan tested its devices on 28th of the following month while Pakistan Air force remained on a " Red alert " to protect kahuta .

in the same month Pakistan's ambassador to UNO Mr: Ahmad kamal told CNN that Pakistan has " Intelligence reports" confirming a Joint Indo isreal strike on Kahuta.

Here are his words:

" we are involved in this threat and making sure that it does not arise , but if it does then World must know that Pakistan is " Ready" that it will "react and the reaction would be Massive and decisive "
and it would lead us into a situation which will abode the peace not only in this region but "Beyond"

Ahmad kamal


PAF remained on a consistent Silent alert !

A Pakistani defense analyst " Hassan aksari Rizvi " said that 2 intelligence reports were received 1st a sighting of an " Unidentified F-16" on may 27 ( india does not have F-16's)
in Pakistan's Airspace which suggested the presence of an Israeli F-16 aircraft in the area!

2nd intelligence report suggested " unusual movement of Fighter jets just across to Pakistani border hinting a strike on Kahuta just like on Iraqi facilities "

So what we have learned so far? " There was an Israeli F-16 in Pakistan's airspace detected on 27th may 1998 a day before Pakistan's nuclear tests."


But the Mission was Aborted !!!
why?? good question.

1: Pakistan's strong Air force ( All of the PAF F-16's got air borne and flew over sensitive installations) / Air defense / Deployment of Ghauri Missiles on the Same day!

2: India was sent a " Message " to abort that mission either it would have a lot to Lose inc its Nuclear facilities too!

3: Fear of The Red Dragon " India got a message from Chinese too / a strong one!"

4: Indian high Command got scared , they had to abort the mission and they Refused Israeli Pilots ( there were more Vipers on Srinagar airbase , i will talk about it later ) to refuel Indian soil after an attack was made .

5: Israel's fear of a Bloody response of the " Muslim world "

On the same date.
some Israeli F-16's were detected by a Spy satellite ( china-pak Intel sharing agreement ) Parked on Srinagar airbase in Occupied Kashmir . To India a message was sent " The presence of IAF vipers means an Attack on Pakistan's nuclear facilities , But India must know that we are " Watching" and even Before these Vipers will fly to Attack Us , we will destroy Mumbai & New deli to smoke and ashes "

As a consequence the Mission was aborted .!!!!!!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------


Part 3:

Israel in Kargil war!!

read this by an Indian author .
IntelliBriefs: How Israel helped India win the Kargil War

Israeli ambassador to India mentioned in His Interview how Israeli Commandos helped Indian forces and how Israel helped India in Fighting the War.!
'Israel helped India during Kargil'

Israel helped India turn around Kargil war?


In a startling revelation, the Israeli Ambassador in New Delhi, Mark Sofer, has said that his country had assisted India in 'turning around' the situation during the 1999 Kargil war with Pakistan.

In an interview with a weekly, the envoy disclosed how defence ties between the two countries got a boost after Kargil when Israel came to India's rescue at a critical time, helping turn around the situation on the ground.

'I think we proved to the Indian government that you can rely on us, that we have the wherewithal. A friend in need is a friend indeed,' he said.

He also disclosed that Indo-Israeli defence ties would go beyond mere selling-buying of arms.

'We do have a defence relationship with India, which is no secret. What is secret is what the defence relationship is? And with all due respect, the secret part will remain secret,' he said in the interview to Outlook weekly magazine.
 
Stealth

Stealth

Apr 30, 2009
Isreal tried to massive strike over KAHUTA
Isreal funding Terrorist from Afghanistan
Isreal doing massive damage to Pakistan how (ZIONIST ACTIVE LOBBY IN US GOVT)

Are you guyz idiot ????

Isreal say doosti karkay apnay paoon pe eek aur kulhari maarni hey ???
 
beckham

beckham

Mar 13, 2009
Part 3:

Israel in Kargil war!!

read this by an Indian author .
IntelliBriefs: How Israel helped India win the Kargil War

Israeli ambassador to India mentioned in His Interview how Israeli Commandos helped Indian forces and how Israel helped India in Fighting the War.!
'Israel helped India during Kargil'

Israel helped India turn around Kargil war?


In a startling revelation, the Israeli Ambassador in New Delhi, Mark Sofer, has said that his country had assisted India in 'turning around' the situation during the 1999 Kargil war with Pakistan.

In an interview with a weekly, the envoy disclosed how defence ties between the two countries got a boost after Kargil when Israel came to India's rescue at a critical time, helping turn around the situation on the ground.

'I think we proved to the Indian government that you can rely on us, that we have the wherewithal. A friend in need is a friend indeed,' he said.

He also disclosed that Indo-Israeli defence ties would go beyond mere selling-buying of arms.

'We do have a defence relationship with India, which is no secret. What is secret is what the defence relationship is? And with all due respect, the secret part will remain secret,' he said in the interview to Outlook weekly magazine.
IntelliBriefs ?? Isn't that a blog ?

PAF remained on a consistent Silent alert !

A Pakistani defense analyst " Hassan aksari Rizvi " said that 2 intelligence reports were received 1st a sighting of an " Unidentified F-16" on may 27 ( india does not have F-16's)
in Pakistan's Airspace which suggested the presence of an Israeli F-16 aircraft in the area!

2nd intelligence report suggested " unusual movement of Fighter jets just across to Pakistani border hinting a strike on Kahuta just like on Iraqi facilities "

So what we have learned so far? " There was an Israeli F-16 in Pakistan's airspace detected on 27th may 1998 a day before Pakistan's nuclear tests."


But the Mission was Aborted !!!
why?? good question.

1: Pakistan's strong Air force ( All of the PAF F-16's got air borne and flew over sensitive installations) / Air defense / Deployment of Ghauri Missiles on the Same day!

2: India was sent a " Message " to abort that mission either it would have a lot to Lose inc its Nuclear facilities too!

3: Fear of The Red Dragon " India got a message from Chinese too / a strong one!"

4: Indian high Command got scared , they had to abort the mission and they Refused Israeli Pilots ( there were more Vipers on Srinagar airbase , i will talk about it later ) to refuel Indian soil after an attack was made .

5: Israel's fear of a Bloody response of the " Muslim world "

On the same date.
some Israeli F-16's were detected by a Spy satellite ( china-pak Intel sharing agreement ) Parked on Srinagar airbase in Occupied Kashmir . To India a message was sent " The presence of IAF vipers means an Attack on Pakistan's nuclear facilities , But India must know that we are " Watching" and even Before these Vipers will fly to Attack Us , we will destroy Mumbai & New deli to smoke and ashes "

As a consequence the Mission was aborted .!!!!!!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sorry, but the marked part is pure BS ! Care to provide a source ?? Sounds more like a feel good article.The author don't even know to spell New Delhi.Please don't post such baseless articles.

thanks
 
beckham

beckham

Mar 13, 2009
P

pak-yes

Oct 17, 2009
Indians should be happy Israel is not our friend otherwise we would had been getting top of the line ISRAELI weapons forcing Indians to spend more on their defense to neutralize Pakistani advantage
 

