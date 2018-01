Sounds somewhat speculative...first I am hearing of this route being used by Pak.



Pakistan and Iran will open Russia access to the Indian Ocean

At the end of December 2017, Pakistani fruit cargo opened a new transport corridor through Russia. Iran ferried a large batch of mandarins from Pakistan to Kazakhstan as part of an initiative that could open a new corridor for the delivery of food products from Southeast Asia to markets not only in Russia but also in Western Europe.

The 350-tonne cargo arrived in the south-eastern Iranian city of Zahedan by train from the Pakistani Quetta and is already on its way to the port city of Aktau in Kazakhstan. Then he will be immersed in ships that will deliver fruit to Russia. The plans include the implementation of tangerines in the Auchan trade network.

Pakistan is at the crossroads of the East-West and North-South trade corridors, including the new Silk Road project in South Asia