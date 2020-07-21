Pakistan and India WILL go to war again

Sarmad Ishfaq
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 21, 2018
- 21
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Pakistan and India gained independence in 1947 as British India came to its culmination. Since independence, the two neighbors have been all but neighborly towards each other – both countries have fought three full, and one limited war.
This rivalry between both stems from the disputed territory of Kashmir and has resulted not only in a massive trust deficit but also into the region becoming a global flashpoint. The latter is due to both countries’ massive nuclear arsenals and their engrossment in an arms race for supremacy. Although there have been many negotiations, peace initiatives, and CBMs (confidence-building measures) since independence – major success stories have been negligible.
Both countries have been ensnared in an enduring deadlock that continues to the present day. Pakistan and India have fought three wars over Kashmir and since the rise of BJP and the right-wing in India, another war seems inevitable. Since India abrogated articles 35A and 370 in August 2019 and imposed an ongoing lockdown in the valley, Pakistan and Indian relations have yet again escalated.
Pakistan has suspended trading with India and both countries intermittently exchange fire on the LoC (Line of Control – the de facto border between Azad Kashmir – in Pakistan – and Jammu & Kashmir – in India). The major reasons why another war is inevitable between Pakistan and India are: Kashmir; proxy warfare & terrorism; international interference & alignments; trust deficit; and the Hindutva state & Islamic extremism.
This is an excerpt from a recent paper I wrote for Paradigm Shift - a relatively new website designed especially for students, graduates & aspiring writers.
Feel free to submit your articles & research papers at https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
Read the original post here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/pakistan-india-war/
This rivalry between both stems from the disputed territory of Kashmir and has resulted not only in a massive trust deficit but also into the region becoming a global flashpoint. The latter is due to both countries’ massive nuclear arsenals and their engrossment in an arms race for supremacy. Although there have been many negotiations, peace initiatives, and CBMs (confidence-building measures) since independence – major success stories have been negligible.
Both countries have been ensnared in an enduring deadlock that continues to the present day. Pakistan and India have fought three wars over Kashmir and since the rise of BJP and the right-wing in India, another war seems inevitable. Since India abrogated articles 35A and 370 in August 2019 and imposed an ongoing lockdown in the valley, Pakistan and Indian relations have yet again escalated.
Pakistan has suspended trading with India and both countries intermittently exchange fire on the LoC (Line of Control – the de facto border between Azad Kashmir – in Pakistan – and Jammu & Kashmir – in India). The major reasons why another war is inevitable between Pakistan and India are: Kashmir; proxy warfare & terrorism; international interference & alignments; trust deficit; and the Hindutva state & Islamic extremism.
This is an excerpt from a recent paper I wrote for Paradigm Shift - a relatively new website designed especially for students, graduates & aspiring writers.
Feel free to submit your articles & research papers at https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
Read the original post here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/pakistan-india-war/