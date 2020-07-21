What's new

Pakistan and India WILL go to war again

Sarmad Ishfaq

Oct 21, 2018
Pakistan and India gained independence in 1947 as British India came to its culmination. Since independence, the two neighbors have been all but neighborly towards each other – both countries have fought three full, and one limited war.

This rivalry between both stems from the disputed territory of Kashmir and has resulted not only in a massive trust deficit but also into the region becoming a global flashpoint. The latter is due to both countries’ massive nuclear arsenals and their engrossment in an arms race for supremacy. Although there have been many negotiations, peace initiatives, and CBMs (confidence-building measures) since independence – major success stories have been negligible.

Both countries have been ensnared in an enduring deadlock that continues to the present day. Pakistan and India have fought three wars over Kashmir and since the rise of BJP and the right-wing in India, another war seems inevitable. Since India abrogated articles 35A and 370 in August 2019 and imposed an ongoing lockdown in the valley, Pakistan and Indian relations have yet again escalated.

Pakistan has suspended trading with India and both countries intermittently exchange fire on the LoC (Line of Control – the de facto border between Azad Kashmir – in Pakistan – and Jammu & Kashmir – in India). The major reasons why another war is inevitable between Pakistan and India are: Kashmir; proxy warfare & terrorism; international interference & alignments; trust deficit; and the Hindutva state & Islamic extremism.

achhu

cloud4000

These wars were all fought before both countries acquired nuclear weapons. A war, if any, will no doubt incorporate the use, at a minimum, of tactical nuclear weapons.

I don’t foresee a war between the two countries because of nuclear weapons alone. No one will win this war but all will lose.

The eternal war between India and Pakistan is being fought through other means.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Good set of points except for the further explanation of the "Islamic Extremism"!!! The author might be too naïve to fathom the dark working inside the dark basements of the dark buildings in the dark capitals of the dark Imperialists at the dark nights in collusion with the Dark Devils! "Islamic Extremism" is their bastards to finish off the Muslim countries/societies from inside, not to fight against their interests....
 
