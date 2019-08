People of India and Pakistan had been living together for thousands of years. Issues like the ones in Kashmir or other parts of India were also there since that time. But there was never a solution to a problem like we had seen in particular cases. With the involvement of third party there have been extraordinary solutions. Partition of 1947 in the presence of Britain, and Indus River System settlement in the presence of World Bank. People of this region are genetically not able to solve a problem in amicable way without a mediator or a broker.



Without a mediator or broker they solve the issues in desi style. That is, fight and capture each other's as much land as possible.



It's been said that Kashmir is incomplete agenda of Partition of 1947. Important thing is that the third party of that partition which is the Britain has pulled itself out of the issues of the Subcontinent. Now logically, Kashmir issue can never be solved in the lines of Partition of 1947. Unless of course there's third party of equal weight of the Great Britain of 1947.



Any agreement between India and Pakistan that tells that the two sides will solve their issues bilaterally is a farce. And only suggests that they'll resort to ultimate desi solution i.e. fight and war.



Who could be that third party in the case of Kashmir? Pakistan has to dig it out. It could be a single country, a block or any other entity.

Click to expand...