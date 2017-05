Pakistan and India faced off in the International Court of Justice on Monday. Representatives from both countries presented their arguments to the ICJ.Pakistan’s counsel told the top international court that Jadhav, an Indian national, was arrested on Pakistani soil and had confessed to having been sent by Delhi to “wage terror” on innocent civilians and its infrastructure.Rather than imposing emergency measures, a hearing on the merits of the case within six weeks could be scheduled within six weeks.Mohammad Faisal, from the foreign affairs ministry, said the ICJ tribunal had been shown a video of the confession which was available online “for viewers to decide for themselves whether commander Jadhav is confessing voluntarily”. Mr. Faisal also showed the ICJ an image of a passport found in Jadhav’s possession that showed his cover Muslim name, Hussein Mubarak Patel.Read More: If Pakistan goes to the ICJ mala fide interests are at play “India has been unable, or perhaps unwilling, to provide an explanation for this passport which is the most obvious indication of covert and illegal activity,” he said.Mr. Faisal told judges that rather than imposing emergency measures, a hearing on the merits of the case within six weeks could be scheduled within six weeks.India, however, denied that Jadhav was a spy in its application last week and lodged a protest at the ICJ accusing Pakistan of “egregious violations of the Vienna convention”.“India believes that the farcical nature of the proceedings and unjust trial by a Pakistan military court… has led to a serious miscarriage of justice,” said Deepak Mittal, an official at India’s external affairs ministryIndia’s argument is that because the case is likely to take months or years to resolve, the ICJ must immediately order Pakistan to “take all measures necessary” to prevent Jadhav’s execution until the court has given its decision.The court’s president already wrote to Pakistan urging it to take no action that could affect the hearing of the Indian request to prevent the death sentence.The counsel maintained the case related to the sovereignty of Pakistan and thus did not fall under the purview of the ICJ.To counter India’s argument, Pakistani counsel Khawar Qureshi told the court that India had concealed facts during the hearing in an attempt to secure the stay order against the death sentence awarded to Jadhav for carrying out subversive acts in Pakistan.Read More: Kulbhushan Yadav’s death sentence: Has Pakistan pressed the self-destruct button? He said that India had failed to inform the court of the fact that Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan and that he possessed double passports and birth certificates.