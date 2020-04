Both India and Pakistan need to cope from this Coronavirus economical disaster and it will take some time before they both get out of it. A war between the countries is off the table currently as both countries need atleast 3 decades before making a full recovery and having momentum to actully finally engage but as of right now both countries are facing an economical crisis and it's time to recover. The recovery is not only against Coronavirus crisis but also from previous bad economy.



It's also in the best interest of both countries to avoid internal or external factors that can escalate between them.



Keeping the region peace between them is key atleast until 2047 which is the 100 year anniversary for both. The economic growth of both countries is important and is first priority

