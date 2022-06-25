Pakistan and India has a back channel dialogue going on, under the aegis of Indian NSA Doval and Pak Army chief Bajwa

This is not a surprise.



As I have said before, the goal of regime change operation is to deliver Pakistan to India which is the wild card in the emerging new world order in which Russia/China bloc will challenge European supremacy which started its ascend in Asia with Plassey. India's role in the new scenario is yet to be determined as India has good relations with Russia but will have to play second fiddle to China due to India's rickety socio/economic system. Indians therefore will have an ambivalent stance towards new emerging order. Plus Indian diaspora will pull India westwards.



Europeans hope to bring India to its camp by dangling the prize that is Pakistan which is also a wildcard country. While Pakistan, to its detriment, has been in western camp since its existence, country has still showed a degree of independence illustrated by its nuclear program and friendship with China. Other muslim regimes that have shown independence have been neutralised most prominent of which is Nasser's regime in Egypt. And we have seen with our own eyes what has happened to Iraq, Libya, Lebanon etc. Now its Pakistan's turn to face the music.



Until a few months ago, I would have been confident that Pakistan would have navigated through the emerging scenario in a manner which would minimise risk for Pakistan. My assessment was based on khudaari of people in Pakistan's security establishment. People at the helm had faced pressure in the past, but one way or the other, they had managed to keep the country relatively independent as illustrated by nuclear program and hostility towards Israel.



Sadly time has come to change my assessment. I dont understand what caused security leadership to go rogue? Surely they realize that army itself will have to be neutralised in order for Europeans to achieve their goal? Surely they realise that the there is no independence without economic security which in the context of Pakistan cannot exist with corruption and incompetence whose demonstration we see on an hourly basis when we turn to the news? How can security leadership accept ghulami to the leaders of third rate civilisation that is India because that is our fate unless few good men rise up.