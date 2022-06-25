What's new

Pakistan and India has a back channel dialogue going on, under the aegis of Indian NSA Doval and Pak Army chief Bajwa

"Beyond security". Shame on anyone who believes that America will have any interest in Pakistan other than its geopolitical ambition relating to China or security in Afghanistan. This constant begging for American attention is pathetic.
 
Modi had approved Pakistan’s name to be taken off from FATF only on one condition I.e. resumption of trade, which btw is beneficial for both. So Pakistan doesn’t have a choice at the moment.
 
The local regime change operation is related to international geo strategic changes in the region, around, which is desired by US and India.

India has used US influence in the Pak Estab. to throw the PTI govt. out. And the local neutral handlers complicit in the regime change.

It was a multi tasked, multi dimensional exercise.
 
This is not a surprise.

As I have said before, the goal of regime change operation is to deliver Pakistan to India which is the wild card in the emerging new world order in which Russia/China bloc will challenge European supremacy which started its ascend in Asia with Plassey. India's role in the new scenario is yet to be determined as India has good relations with Russia but will have to play second fiddle to China due to India's rickety socio/economic system. Indians therefore will have an ambivalent stance towards new emerging order. Plus Indian diaspora will pull India westwards.

Europeans hope to bring India to its camp by dangling the prize that is Pakistan which is also a wildcard country. While Pakistan, to its detriment, has been in western camp since its existence, country has still showed a degree of independence illustrated by its nuclear program and friendship with China. Other muslim regimes that have shown independence have been neutralised most prominent of which is Nasser's regime in Egypt. And we have seen with our own eyes what has happened to Iraq, Libya, Lebanon etc. Now its Pakistan's turn to face the music.

Until a few months ago, I would have been confident that Pakistan would have navigated through the emerging scenario in a manner which would minimise risk for Pakistan. My assessment was based on khudaari of people in Pakistan's security establishment. People at the helm had faced pressure in the past, but one way or the other, they had managed to keep the country relatively independent as illustrated by nuclear program and hostility towards Israel.

Sadly time has come to change my assessment. I dont understand what caused security leadership to go rogue? Surely they realize that army itself will have to be neutralised in order for Europeans to achieve their goal? Surely they realise that the there is no independence without economic security which in the context of Pakistan cannot exist with corruption and incompetence whose demonstration we see on an hourly basis when we turn to the news? How can security leadership accept ghulami to the leaders of third rate civilisation that is India because that is our fate unless few good men rise up.
 
Pakistan may very well succeed in honey washing India.

Indian desperation with her geography is bound to be taken advantage of. However the Kashmir question is what both countries struggle with.
 
Burger_King said:
This is not a surprise.

As I have said before, the goal of regime change operation is to deliver Pakistan to India which is the wild card in the emerging new world order in which Russia/China bloc will challenge European supremacy which started its ascend in Asia with Plassey. India's role in the new scenario is yet to be determined as India has good relations with Russia but will have to play second fiddle to China due to India's rickety socio/economic system. Indians therefore will have an ambivalent stance towards new emerging order. Plus Indian diaspora will pull India westwards.

Europeans hope to bring India to its camp by dangling the prize that is Pakistan which is also a wildcard country. While Pakistan, to its detriment, has been in western camp since its existence, country has still showed a degree of independence illustrated by its nuclear program and friendship with China. Other muslim regimes that have shown independence have been neutralised most prominent of which is Nasser's regime in Egypt. And we have seen with our own eyes what has happened to Iraq, Libya, Lebanon etc. Now its Pakistan's turn to face the music.

Until a few months ago, I would have been confident that Pakistan would have navigated through the emerging scenario in a manner which would minimise risk for Pakistan. My assessment was based on khudaari of people in Pakistan's security establishment. People at the helm had faced pressure in the past, but one way or the other, they had managed to keep the country relatively independent as illustrated by nuclear program and hostility towards Israel.

Sadly time has come to change my assessment. I dont understand what caused security leadership to go rogue? Surely they realize that army itself will have to be neutralised in order for Europeans to achieve their goal? Surely they realise that the there is no independence without economic security which in the context of Pakistan cannot exist with corruption and incompetence whose demonstration we see on an hourly basis when we turn to the news? How can security leadership accept ghulami to the leaders of third rate civilisation that is India because that is our fate unless few good men rise up.
I like your overall analysis in general but allow me to disagree on the nuke part. As I wrote in another thread yesterday.

Nukes are the very guarantee of the status quo continuing for the "elites". It's their biggest security against external and internal enemies so to speak.

The same powers to be cannot afford a nuclear-armed Pakistan to turn into a new Afghanistan so they will do what is necessary to help protect and keep afloat the very same Pakistani "elite". As has been the case for decades.

As much as I dislike India, from an objective viewpoint, it makes little economic sense, security wise too, for the second most populous nation (soon to be number 1) and the 4th most populated country in the world (Pakistan) to be at odds with each other. One can only imagine what the trade volume/benefits could be if relations were normal from the beginning post-1947.

As for alignments, we cannot afford to pick any sides as of now, and the sensible position would have been to play both horses which is what Imran Khan probably wanted, however that failed after the coup.
 
