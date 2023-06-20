What's new

Pakistan and China sign $4.8 bln nuclear power plant deal

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
96,769
106
154,855
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,,.,.

Pakistan and China sign $4.8 bln nuclear power plant deal​

by The Frontier Post

ISLAMABAD (Reuters): Pakistan and China signed a $4.8 billion deal on Tuesday to build a 1,200-megawatt nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, hailing the investment by a country that Pakistan views as its most dependable ally.

Work on the Chashma 5 project would begin immediately, Sharif said on state-run news channel PTV following the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between China National Nuclear Cooperation and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

“Investment from China in this project to the tune of $4.8 billion sends a message loud and clear that Pakistan is a place where Chinese companies and investors continue to show their trust and faith,” Sharif said.

The Chashma 5 project will be built in the central province of Punjab. China’s support will help Pakistan make the transition away from reliance on fossil fuels.

Pakistan’s total nuclear energy production capacity rose, when the country’s sixth nuclear power plant opened two years ago. Located in the southern port city of Karachi, that 1,100 mw plant was also constructed with Chinese assistance.

It is unclear whether the new investment is part of the $65 billion that China has pledged in infrastructure building for Pakistan under its Belt and Road Initiative.

The new project was originally planned to start a couple of years ago, and Sharif expressed thanks to the Chinese side for not rescheduling costs despite the long delay.

thefrontierpost.com

Pakistan and China sign $4.8 bln nuclear power plant deal

ISLAMABAD (Reuters): Pakistan and China signed a $4.8 billion deal on Tuesday to build a 1,200-megawatt nuclear power plant, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, hailing the investment by a country…
thefrontierpost.com thefrontierpost.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Pakistan and China sign US$4.8 billion nuclear power plant deal
Replies
1
Views
76
SQ8
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan, China sign MoU to build new unit of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant
Replies
1
Views
40
PakFactor
P
beijingwalker
Kazakhstan Delivers Second Batch of Nuclear Fuel to China
Replies
0
Views
122
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Get Ya Wig Split
China suspends plans for floating nuclear reactors in the South China Sea
Replies
2
Views
395
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
beijingwalker
China, Arab countries sign 30 agreements worth almost $10bln
Replies
1
Views
196
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom