MultaniGuy
ELITE MEMBER
- Feb 6, 2017
Pakistan and China should remake this film "Jinnah (1998)" High Definition Remake
It would have a good audience in Pakistan, Middle East, and China.
Also because it is something original. It is about a Muslim leader in the last days of Colonialism.
@beijingwalker
@MH.Yang
What made the ambassador of Muslim-Hindu unity into a Pakistani separatist.
Because Gandhi, Nehru, and Sardar Patel were lying and so were the Indian National Congress.
And because of their narrowmindedness that is why partition happened.
