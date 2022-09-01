Pakistan and China should remake this film "Jinnah (1998)" High Definition Remake

Pakistan and China should remake this film "Jinnah (1998)" High Definition RemakeIt would have a good audience in Pakistan, Middle East, and China.Also because it is something original. It is about a Muslim leader in the last days of Colonialism.What made the ambassador of Muslim-Hindu unity into a Pakistani separatist.Because Gandhi, Nehru, and Sardar Patel were lying and so were the Indian National Congress.And because of their narrowmindedness that is why partition happened.