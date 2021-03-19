'Pakistan and Bangladesh don't have vaccine so you'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine', says Suvendu Adhikari

Whoever will speak against the PM is speaking against democracy and ‘Bharat Mata’. “You'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine against COVID. He's elected PM.



Speaking against him is speaking against democracy. Speaking against him is speaking against ‘Bharat Mata’. Pakistan and Bangladesh don't have vaccine so you'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine,” said the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari



ANI | Updated: 19 Mar 2021, 07:34PM IST