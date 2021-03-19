What's new

'Pakistan and Bangladesh don't have vaccine so you'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine', says Suvendu Adhikari

Whoever will speak against the PM is speaking against democracy and ‘Bharat Mata’. “You'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine against COVID. He's elected PM.

Speaking against him is speaking against democracy. Speaking against him is speaking against ‘Bharat Mata’. Pakistan and Bangladesh don't have vaccine so you'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine,” said the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

ANI | Updated: 19 Mar 2021, 07:34PM IST
 
AFAIK, Bangladesh developed vaccine before India did (three companies finished limited trials around February/March 2020 and there were multiple ventilator manufacturers as well). Govt. (Hasina) did not okay these for public use because Bangladesh Govt. was under instructions from Indian Govt. to support their vaccine production as usual, being their footservant.

Same story in Pakistan too, except of course the footservant part.

And what is this uneducated moron saying?
 
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Ilyushin Il-78MP Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) (aircraft serial number R10-002) loaded with COVID-19 vaccine in China.

The aircraft is expected to arrive in Pakistan on February 1 with 500,000 vials of COVID-19 vaccine.

Image


Image


Image


Image
 
