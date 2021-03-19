Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 6,897
- -5
'Pakistan and Bangladesh don't have vaccine so you'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine', says Suvendu Adhikari
Whoever will speak against the PM is speaking against democracy and ‘Bharat Mata’. “You'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine against COVID. He's elected PM.
Speaking against him is speaking against democracy. Speaking against him is speaking against ‘Bharat Mata’. Pakistan and Bangladesh don't have vaccine so you'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine,” said the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
ANI | Updated: 19 Mar 2021, 07:34PM IST
Whoever will speak against the PM is speaking against democracy and ‘Bharat Mata’. “You'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine against COVID. He's elected PM.
Speaking against him is speaking against democracy. Speaking against him is speaking against ‘Bharat Mata’. Pakistan and Bangladesh don't have vaccine so you'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine,” said the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
ANI | Updated: 19 Mar 2021, 07:34PM IST