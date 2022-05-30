What's new

Pakistan and America – Relations Strained by US Involvement

Since Pakistan’s independence in 1947, America has maintained a continuous presence in the state’s political affairs.



Iqra Mumtaz notes that throughout the history of Pakistan-US relations, the US’ policies towards Pakistan have revolved around engagement, containment, and the “carrots or sticks” approach. Yet, the American support of subservient regimes in Pakistan has remained constant.



Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/american-involvement-pakistan/



To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
 

