  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Pakistan and allies should have ONE currency

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by Ishq Dewana, Aug 21, 2018 at 7:27 AM.

    Ishq Dewana

    Ishq Dewana FULL MEMBER

    Pakistani Rupee is a failing currency. Turkish Lira is a also falling currency. There are many currencies out there which are also failing. US is imposing sanctions against every country not sucking up to it. The “China” block of countries is taking a hit. So we should solve our currency problems to ensure strong competition against the United States and it’s future trade wars against our countries. We need a new currency that will kill the dollar into shreads. This currency should be shared uniformly by the “China” allies. Likewise to the Euro, this currency should be the standard for dozens of countries. For every form of trade, business, banking, sales. It should be used by every individual. People should earn and spend only using this currency.

    What countries should use this currency?

    -China
    -Pakistan
    -Turkey
    -Iran
    -Qatar
    -Russia
    -Tajikistan
    -Kazakhstan
    -Turkmenistan
    -Uzbekistan
    -Kyrgyzstan
    -Plus more

    What should be the name of the new currency? Few options but not limited to.
    -Dirham
    -Dinar
    -Mal
    -Harir
    -Sil

    Last edited: Aug 21, 2018 at 7:34 AM
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    not a bad suggestion!
     
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    great idea ,
    but name should be russo -china allies . currency should be rubal
     
    Jackdaws

    Jackdaws SENIOR MEMBER

    Lol. Why would Qatar or even China or even any other country agree to this ridiculous proposal? The only countries which might want to ally with Pak for a common currency would be Venezuela and North Korea.
     
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    that is an idea , not in real form .
     
    Ishq Dewana

    Ishq Dewana FULL MEMBER

    China, Russia, and Qatar all have common interests. Which is to improve their economy against US trade war.

    Same question can be asked with Europe. Why would France want to have the same currency as sh*t countries like Lativia, Estonia, and Lithuania?
     
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb SENIOR MEMBER

    Great suggestion and we should call it the Ashio
     
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    why they will include pakistan with a poor economy ? what pakistan can give to this ruso - china combine ? pakistan can only help as military proxy against america as pakistan helped in afghan jehad by supplying mujahidin .
     
    Cherokee

    Cherokee SENIOR MEMBER

    Currency's name should be "khayali pulav" .
     
    Ishq Dewana

    Ishq Dewana FULL MEMBER

    Pakistan is one the biggest economies amongst the countries mentioned
     
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb SENIOR MEMBER

    pessimist!
     
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    not enough to be in frontline , it will be only second fiddle .
     
    Ishq Dewana

    Ishq Dewana FULL MEMBER

    You are a fool and very contradictory.
     
    Ishq Dewana

    Ishq Dewana FULL MEMBER

