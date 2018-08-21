Pakistan and allies should have ONE currency

Pakistani Rupee is a failing currency. Turkish Lira is a also falling currency. There are many currencies out there which are also failing. US is imposing sanctions against every country not sucking up to it. The “China” block of countries is taking a hit. So we should solve our currency problems to ensure strong competition against the United States and it’s future trade wars against our countries. We need a new currency that will kill the dollar into shreads. This currency should be shared uniformly by the “China” allies. Likewise to the Euro, this currency should be thefor dozens of countries. For every form of trade, business, banking, sales. It should be used by every individual. People should earn and spend only using this currency.What countries should use this currency?-China-Pakistan-Turkey-Iran-Qatar-Russia-Tajikistan-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-Plus moreWhat should be the name of the new currency? Few options but not limited to.-Dirham-Dinar-Mal