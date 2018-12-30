What's new

Pakistan Among Top Performers In Ease Of Doing Business Rankings

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,709
3
7,287
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Here is a video log by Israr Kasna , how India is using its influence within World Bank to interfere in its Reports and other issues. The Report on ease of doing business had been stopped because of Indian's influence on World Bank.


But as Indian's habit is to twist the facts and spread lies, the Indian media has twisted this fact that due to Indian's influence within World Bank, the report on ease of business had been halted by the World Bank. Indian media is blaming it on World Bank and claiming that India is the intended target.

World Bank Suspends Ease of Doing Business Report Amid Concerns of Data Manipulation

1598784777574.png



The World Bank Group has hit pause on the publication of the Doing Business report after irregularities pertaining to the changes to the data being used in the report surfaced. A statement issued by the World Bank Group read, "A number of irregularities have been reported regarding changes to the data in the Doing Business 2018 and Doing Business 2020 reports, published in October 2017 and 2019. The changes in the data were inconsistent with the Doing Business methodology."

It added that the board of executive directors of the World Bank and authorities of the countries that were affected by the data irregularities have been briefed on the situation. "The publication of the Doing Business report will be paused as we conduct our assessment," the statement said.


A Wall Street Journal report, citing a source with knowledge of the development, said that data of four countries — China, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia — appeared to have been "inappropriately altered."

Notably, after the October 2019 report was published, the Ministry of Commerce had said that India recorded a jump of 14 positions against its rank of 77 in 2019 to be placed now at 63rd rank among 190 countries assessed by the World Bank. "India's leap of 14 ranks in the Ease of Doing Business ranking is significant, considering that there has been continuous improvement since 2015 and for the third consecutive year India is amongst the top 10 improvers," the ministry's statement said.

"As a result of continued efforts by the Government, India has improved its rank by 79 positions in the last five years from 2014-2019," the statement added.

India was among the countries which were recognised by the now-rescinded report as having shown the most notable improvement in Doing Business 2020. Other countries included Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Togo, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, China and Nigeria. During the year 2018-2019, the said countries carried out one-fifth of all the reforms reported worldwide.

www.news18.com

World Bank Suspends Ease of Doing Business Report Amid Concerns of Data Manipulation

India was among the countries which were recognised by the now-rescinded report as having shown the most notable improvement in Doing Business 2020.
www.news18.com www.news18.com
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,709
3
7,287
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Further analysis of why Indians were not happy with the report and tried to stop its publication. Source World Bank

Start of Business India showed no progress from 2019 to 2020 , their ranking increase from 81 to 81.6 meaning only an increase of .60 during the period.

1598785906844.png



1598786090345.png


While Pakistani ranking increase from 81.9 to 89.3 i.e. an increase of 7.4 percentage points.
 
Last edited:
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
16,955
52
31,732
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
crankthatskunk said:
said that data of four countries — China, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia — appeared to have been "inappropriately altered."
Click to expand...
Sorry, where is India in here?

I know that Indians get really jealous whenever Pakistan performs better in any area, but the OP doesn't seem one area where Indians have to worry about Pakistan.. Unless I am missing something.
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
16,955
52
31,732
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
crankthatskunk said:
Here is a video log by Israr Kasna , how India is using its influence within World Bank to interfere in its Reports and other issues. The Report on ease of doing business had been stopped because of Indian's influence on World Bank.


But as Indian's habit is to twist the facts and spread lies, the Indian media has twisted this fact that due to Indian's influence within World Bank, the report on ease of business had been halted by the World Bank. Indian media is blaming it on World Bank and claiming that India is the intended target.

World Bank Suspends Ease of Doing Business Report Amid Concerns of Data Manipulation

View attachment 665206


The World Bank Group has hit pause on the publication of the Doing Business report after irregularities pertaining to the changes to the data being used in the report surfaced. A statement issued by the World Bank Group read, "A number of irregularities have been reported regarding changes to the data in the Doing Business 2018 and Doing Business 2020 reports, published in October 2017 and 2019. The changes in the data were inconsistent with the Doing Business methodology."

It added that the board of executive directors of the World Bank and authorities of the countries that were affected by the data irregularities have been briefed on the situation. "The publication of the Doing Business report will be paused as we conduct our assessment," the statement said.


A Wall Street Journal report, citing a source with knowledge of the development, said that data of four countries — China, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia — appeared to have been "inappropriately altered."

Notably, after the October 2019 report was published, the Ministry of Commerce had said that India recorded a jump of 14 positions against its rank of 77 in 2019 to be placed now at 63rd rank among 190 countries assessed by the World Bank. "India's leap of 14 ranks in the Ease of Doing Business ranking is significant, considering that there has been continuous improvement since 2015 and for the third consecutive year India is amongst the top 10 improvers," the ministry's statement said.

"As a result of continued efforts by the Government, India has improved its rank by 79 positions in the last five years from 2014-2019," the statement added.

India was among the countries which were recognised by the now-rescinded report as having shown the most notable improvement in Doing Business 2020. Other countries included Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Togo, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, China and Nigeria. During the year 2018-2019, the said countries carried out one-fifth of all the reforms reported worldwide.

www.news18.com

World Bank Suspends Ease of Doing Business Report Amid Concerns of Data Manipulation

India was among the countries which were recognised by the now-rescinded report as having shown the most notable improvement in Doing Business 2020.
www.news18.com www.news18.com
Click to expand...
Just because someone named Israr Kasna is saying in a vlog that Indians are trying to manipulate the data, I don't think it becomes true.

I am going to edit the title. It's true though that Pakistan is among top performers.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,709
3
7,287
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PakSword said:
Just because someone named Israr Kasna is saying in a vlog that Indians are trying to manipulate the data, I don't think it becomes true.

I am going to edit the title. It's true though that Pakistan is among top performers.
Click to expand...
Why you have to change the title!! It is not the forum policy that the title should be what source says.
The source I quoted i.e. the youtube video has same title. Therefore, no breach of forum rules.
Title should remain what the source says. You cannot change it for personal liking.

What Kasna says makes sense. I have posted the figures for "Start of a new business" from World Bank Data. The reason for Indian jealousy and reasons for stopping the publications of the report makes sense.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
2,246
-36
1,563
Country
India
Location
India
crankthatskunk said:
Why you have to change the title!! It is not the forum policy that the title should be what source says.
The source I quoted i.e. the youtube video has same title. Therefore, no breach of forum rules.
Title should remain what the source says. You cannot change it for personal liking.

What Kasna says makes sense. I have posted the figures for "Start of a new business" from World Bank Data. The reason for Indian jealousy and reasons for stopping the publications of the report makes sense.
Click to expand...
You think India stopped it out of jealousy of Pakistan. India on it's own has also been doing extremely well, climbing some 70 odd ranks in past 5 years. India expected to cut into top 50 this year. Why would India want to stop a report for which it had worked desperately for past few years. Stop believing in conspiracy theories. It's a resort for laziest of the world.
 
Last edited:
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
16,955
52
31,732
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
crankthatskunk said:
Why you have to change the title!! It is not the forum policy that the title should be what source says.
The source I quoted i.e. the youtube video has same title. Therefore, no breach of forum rules.
Title should remain what the source says. You cannot change it for personal liking.

What Kasna says makes sense. I have posted the figures for "Start of a new business" from World Bank Data. The reason for Indian jealousy and reasons for stopping the publications of the report makes sense.
Click to expand...
You know, it's not just start of a new business that's considered to calculate DB rating.

It doesn't seem good when we write "Modi Embarrassed", "Modi Bashed". "Modi Thrashed" based on youtube vlogs.

Pakistan is one of the top performers... Even India is one of them. Pakistan is still holding 108th position while India is at 63rd. We have jumped many places.. India maintained.. As we move further up the list, it will be difficult to score more, this is how it works.

Lets be graceful and enjoy what we have achieved rather than bringing up India in our discussion.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
3,709
3
7,287
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PakSword said:
You know, it's not just start of a new business that's considered to calculate DB rating.

It doesn't seem good when we write "Modi Embarrassed", "Modi Bashed". "Modi Thrashed" based on youtube vlogs.

Pakistan is one of the top performers... Even India is one of them. Pakistan is still holding 108th position while India is at 63rd. We have jumped many places.. India maintained.. As we move further up the list, it will be difficult to score more, this is how it works.

Lets be graceful and enjoy what we have achieved rather than bringing up India in our discussion.
Click to expand...
I didn't chose the title brother, I am just following the forum rules. Many times, I love to put the title of the thread of my choice. I don't. I know you guys would object if it is different from the source.

There are two reports one from Indian and one from Pakistani source. Both claimed that report was withdrawn by World Bank. The reason is Why!!

I know start of business is just one criterion, I have the report in excel form with me, I know the ratings for different criterion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Pakistan Pharma Among World's Top 3 Fastest Growing COVID-19 Coronavirus 3
W.11 Pakistan 5th among top countries with highest COVID reported cases in last 24 hours COVID-19 Coronavirus 35
undercover JIX Pakistan's first Sikh woman journalist among top 100 influential Sikhs under 30 Social & Current Events 14
R International Telecommunications Union Ranks Pakistan Regulator Among Top 5 in Asia Pacific Infrastructure & Development 1
S 'Pakistan can be among top-20 economies' Pakistan Economy 2
Wikki019 World Bank lists Pakistan among top 20 global reformers Pakistan Economy 9
S World Bank Names Pakistan Among The ‘Top 20 Improvers In Doing Business 2020’ Infrastructure & Development 6
R Pakistan Among World's Top 3 Countries For New Hydroelectric Power Infrastructure & Development 4
Dubious IT, tourism among Pakistan’s top five sectors as SECP registers 1,290 new companies Pakistan Economy 2
R Pakistan Among Top 10 Countries With Fastest Growth of Ultra-Rich Population Pakistan Economy 12

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top