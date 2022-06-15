Pakistan Ambassador to US met US President in White House | June 2022 .

Login • Instagram Welcome back to Instagram. Sign in to check out what your friends, family & interests have been capturing & sharing around the world.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House to ‘meet, greet’ President BidenPakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Sardar Masood Khan, visited the White House to meet and greet President Joe Biden and have an official photograph with him.According to a press release issued by Pakistani embassy, the event is an established tradition for newly appointed envoys.During the ceremony, the US President and the Ambassador had a brief conversation on building a strong basis for moving the US-Pakistan ties forward.