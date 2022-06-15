What's new

Pakistan Ambassador to US met US President in White House | June 2022 .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536937314902999041

Pakistan’s Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House to ‘meet, greet’ President Biden

June 15, 2022
11602197491655269310.jpg


Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Sardar Masood Khan, visited the White House to meet and greet President Joe Biden and have an official photograph with him.
According to a press release issued by Pakistani embassy, the event is an established tradition for newly appointed envoys.
During the ceremony, the US President and the Ambassador had a brief conversation on building a strong basis for moving the US-Pakistan ties forward.



