What's new

Pakistan Ambassador to Turkey visits Turkish Aerospace Industry with delegation

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
nadeemkhan110 Turkey's enemies are Pakistan's enemies: Ambassador Strategic & Foreign Affairs 13
Major d1 Turkey appoints PM adviser as ambassador to Israel: Erdogan Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
Major d1 O Ambassadors of the Colonialist Nations! Return to your countries. Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
T-Rex Turkey’s ambassador to Bangladesh recalled after hanging of Islamist leader World Affairs 313
RayKalm Ambassador of Pakistan speaking at live programme of TRT Turkey Political Videos 0
Clutch CPEC on track, but Pakistan needs to employ China-experts: Outgoing Ambassador Jing CPEC 5
Pakistan Ka Beta New Ambassador of Pakistan for Afghanistan arrived in Kabul on 11 /09 / 2020 Strategic & Foreign Affairs 1
Shahnaseebb Who is the new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan? CPEC 4
Big Tank Iranian ambassador rules out alleged seizure of ship in Pakistan Members Club 0
darksider How Ambassadors in Pakistan wished to people of Pakistan on this EID Strategic & Foreign Affairs 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top