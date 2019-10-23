Pakistan Alouette III Replacement Options

Here is the A3 still in service with all 3 branched of Pakistan military. What is the best option for Pakistan to replace this helicopter?1. AW159 WildcatIs used by the Royal Navy and Army air corps in the UK. It also carries a crew of 2 pilots and 5 passengers/soldiers like the A3. It also has the same 2x engines that are used on the T-129 ATAK so that makes good logistics.2. Develop a HelicopterIndia also has large fleet of A3 helicopters and to replace it they are building this Light utility helicopter.Its a single engine helicopter designed specifically to replace the A3. Maybe Pakistan should develop a similar helicopter to replace its own A3 fleet.3. Eurocopter EC635Also a light utility helicopter good for recon, surveillance combat support and transport up to 8 troops. Used by Iraqi army, Jordanian air force and Swiss air force.