Pakistan Alouette III Replacement Options

Green Tornado

Green Tornado

Here is the A3 still in service with all 3 branched of Pakistan military. What is the best option for Pakistan to replace this helicopter?
upload_2017-10-23_12-21-9.jpeg
upload_2017-10-23_12-23-17.jpeg


1. AW159 Wildcat
upload_2017-10-23_12-24-35.jpeg

Is used by the Royal Navy and Army air corps in the UK. It also carries a crew of 2 pilots and 5 passengers/soldiers like the A3. It also has the same 2x engines that are used on the T-129 ATAK so that makes good logistics.

2. Develop a Helicopter
India also has large fleet of A3 helicopters and to replace it they are building this Light utility helicopter.

Its a single engine helicopter designed specifically to replace the A3. Maybe Pakistan should develop a similar helicopter to replace its own A3 fleet.

3. Eurocopter EC635
upload_2017-10-23_12-41-58.jpeg
upload_2017-10-23_12-42-4.jpeg

Also a light utility helicopter good for recon, surveillance combat support and transport up to 8 troops. Used by Iraqi army, Jordanian air force and Swiss air force.
 

war&peace

war&peace

A two prong strategy is needed. (1) Develop a heli indigenously either through (a) ToTs, (b) JV or (c) pure research and (2) buy some off the shelf choppers to fill in the gap.
 
Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster

Depending on the number of helicopters needed, Pak should either go for some Chinese helicopter with ToT if possible or embark on a JV with Turkey. I doubt China would want a JV bcuz they already have developed their own helicopters to fulfill this need. In case of Turkey though a JV would be nice.
 
Basel

Basel

Fennec versions are in use with military, it may take Alouette-III's role.

IMG_20171023_195739_028.jpg
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

For the Alouette III's scouting roles, they'll likely keep adding H125M Fennec.

For the Alouette III's search-and-rescue and utility roles, they'll probably buy more AW139.

IMO any collaborative effort with Turkey would have to be for a different platform, and that too with maximum possible scale. In other words, the target would have to be replacing the Puma and Sea King, which don't have clear successors yet. That would be 50+ helicopters, possibly more if fleet expansion, old Mi-17s, PAF and civil services are also factored in. In this case, the ideal project would be Turkey's 10-ton helicopter program.
 
Ultima Thule

Ultima Thule

How about this one sir
Z-20
Z-20-3.jpg
Z-20-1.jpg
Z-20_001.jpg
Z-20_3view.jpg
Z-20.jpg
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Zarvan

Zarvan

UH-72 A Lakota can be great option
 
