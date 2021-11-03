Pakistan allows India’s aid to Afghanistan but on Pakistani trucks: Indian Media

JackTheRipper
Pakistan has linked its decision to allow India to transport 50,000 tonnes of wheat and medicines as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to the condition that the relief materials be moved by Pakistani trucks, people familiar with the matter said on Monday
Pakistan’s move to allow India’s aid to Afghanistan comes with a rider
www.hindustantimes.com