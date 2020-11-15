Pakistan Allocates Initial Funds $150m to Purchase COVID-19 vaccine

alee92nawaz said: Situation is really bad and getting worst in multan. As usual our incompetent government has failed people. Simple drugs are missing. From arinac to acterma. They haven't even gone for Avigan which was the cheapest option for moderately ill people. Vaccination program are going on only in Islamabad and lahore as other cities aren't on their priority list. Click to expand...

Those are trials going on in Islamabad and Lahore double blind placebo controlled trials in which you don't know who is getting the real deal as far as the above mentioned drugs are concerned other than actemra Tocilizumab (which can be replaced with ordinary steroids which are a thousand times cheaper than actemra if you start treatment a bit early and timely) the rest are useless or replaceable the real drugs which helps in covid 19 are ivermectin azithromycin Doxycycline steroids vitamin d famotidine and zinc green tea etc