What's new

Featured Pakistan Allocates Initial Funds $150m to Purchase COVID-19 vaccine

UmarJustice

UmarJustice

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 4, 2012
50
0
937
The Government of Pakistan has allocated an initial funds of $150 million to buy a COVID-19 vaccine directly from international manufacturers by the second quarter of 2021. It hopes to start immunizing its 220 million population soon.

vaccine.jpg


Pfizer has claimed that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results. Similarly, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund also explains that its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective according to interim trial results.

In addition to this, Sinovac Biotech’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine is also offered in a Chinese city to essential workers and other high-risk groups as part of a national programme. This vaccine costs around $60.

Malik Mohammad Safi, the Director General for Health at the Ministry of National Health Services, also explains that the government is negotiating with different companies to ensure the vaccine rollout by March 2021. “We have signed an agreement with the Gavi [alliance] to get 90 million doses for 45 million people," he adds.

Being a public-private partnership, the Gavi alliance aids developing countries in accesssing the vaccine. Pakistan is part of the 92 low-and-middle-income countries which will get access to free COVID-19 vaccine through Gavi’s COVAX Advance Market Commitment.

Although Pakistan will get the vaccine for free from Gavi, two doses are required to inoculate one person, and each dose was estimated to cost about $10. As, the delivery of free vaccine from Gavi is delayed, Pakistan's governments is making early arrangements to buy the vaccine directly from companies.

While the country suffers from a second wave of coronavirus, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan is also working to streamline the regulatory process for ‘expeditious registration’ without compromising vaccine safety and efficacy.

www.brecorder.com

Pakistan Allocates Initial Funds $150m to Purchase COVID-19 vaccine

The Government of Pakistan has allocated initial funds of $150 million to buy a COVID-19 vaccine directly from international manufacturers by the second quarter of 2021 to start immunizing its 220 million population soon.
www.brecorder.com
 
alee92nawaz

alee92nawaz

FULL MEMBER
Sep 14, 2015
1,598
-3
896
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
UmarJustice said:
The Government of Pakistan has allocated an initial funds of $150 million to buy a COVID-19 vaccine directly from international manufacturers by the second quarter of 2021. It hopes to start immunizing its 220 million population soon.

View attachment 688269

Pfizer has claimed that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results. Similarly, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund also explains that its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective according to interim trial results.

In addition to this, Sinovac Biotech’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine is also offered in a Chinese city to essential workers and other high-risk groups as part of a national programme. This vaccine costs around $60.

Malik Mohammad Safi, the Director General for Health at the Ministry of National Health Services, also explains that the government is negotiating with different companies to ensure the vaccine rollout by March 2021. “We have signed an agreement with the Gavi [alliance] to get 90 million doses for 45 million people," he adds.

Being a public-private partnership, the Gavi alliance aids developing countries in accesssing the vaccine. Pakistan is part of the 92 low-and-middle-income countries which will get access to free COVID-19 vaccine through Gavi’s COVAX Advance Market Commitment.

Although Pakistan will get the vaccine for free from Gavi, two doses are required to inoculate one person, and each dose was estimated to cost about $10. As, the delivery of free vaccine from Gavi is delayed, Pakistan's governments is making early arrangements to buy the vaccine directly from companies.

While the country suffers from a second wave of coronavirus, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan is also working to streamline the regulatory process for ‘expeditious registration’ without compromising vaccine safety and efficacy.

www.brecorder.com

Pakistan Allocates Initial Funds $150m to Purchase COVID-19 vaccine

The Government of Pakistan has allocated initial funds of $150 million to buy a COVID-19 vaccine directly from international manufacturers by the second quarter of 2021 to start immunizing its 220 million population soon.
www.brecorder.com
Click to expand...
Situation is really bad and getting worst in multan. As usual our incompetent government has failed people. Simple drugs are missing. From arinac to acterma. They haven't even gone for Avigan which was the cheapest option for moderately ill people. Vaccination program are going on only in Islamabad and lahore as other cities aren't on their priority list.
 
Fawadqasim1

Fawadqasim1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 24, 2017
4,190
0
3,254
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
alee92nawaz said:
Situation is really bad and getting worst in multan. As usual our incompetent government has failed people. Simple drugs are missing. From arinac to acterma. They haven't even gone for Avigan which was the cheapest option for moderately ill people. Vaccination program are going on only in Islamabad and lahore as other cities aren't on their priority list.
Click to expand...
Those are trials going on in Islamabad and Lahore double blind placebo controlled trials in which you don't know who is getting the real deal as far as the above mentioned drugs are concerned other than actemra Tocilizumab (which can be replaced with ordinary steroids which are a thousand times cheaper than actemra if you start treatment a bit early and timely) the rest are useless or replaceable the real drugs which helps in covid 19 are ivermectin azithromycin Doxycycline steroids vitamin d famotidine and zinc green tea etc
 
alee92nawaz

alee92nawaz

FULL MEMBER
Sep 14, 2015
1,598
-3
896
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Fawadqasim1 said:
Those are trials going on in Islamabad and Lahore double blind placebo controlled trials in which you don't know who is getting the real deal as far as the above mentioned drugs are concerned other than actemra Tocilizumab (which can be replaced with ordinary steroids which are a thousand times cheaper than actemra if you start treatment a bit early and timely) the rest are useless or replaceable the real drugs which helps in covid 19 are ivermectin azithromycin Doxycycline steroids vitamin d famotidine and zinc green tea etc
Click to expand...
Lol are you kidding me? Steroids help in reducing inflammation and acterma on the other hand is a immuno suppressor. And no, vitamin or azithromycin an antibiotic can't cure covid. Avigan has shown clear efficacy. The same double blind placebo controlled trials should take place in heavily affected areas like multan, Hyderabad so that the results will be much better.
 
Fawadqasim1

Fawadqasim1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 24, 2017
4,190
0
3,254
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
alee92nawaz said:
Lol are you kidding me? Steroids help in reducing inflammation and acterma on the other hand is a immuno suppressor. And no, vitamin or azithromycin an antibiotic can't cure covid. Avigan has shown clear efficacy. The same double blind placebo controlled trials should take place in heavily affected areas like multan, Hyderabad so that the results will be much better.
Click to expand...
Don't lol me please steroids are immunosuppressants whereas tocilizumab is a recombinant humanized anti-interleukin-6 receptor (IL-6R) monoclonal antibody please google it before loling me both are used to suppress the over activity of the innate arm of our immune systems moreover no antiviral Has shown any efficacy against SARS-cov-2 including remdesivir so
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom