Pakistan alleges role of US behind No Confidence Vote against PTI government

if only other countries like malaysia called out US intervention in domestic politics like Pk ,Malaysia's gov was placed by NED .These encourages US to further increase their op.



No nation is safe from US meddling as long as there's these CIA regime change arm ,NED funding various ngo.



Take Pakistan,



International Republican Institute (IRI)



Promoting Grassroots Leadership and Political Engagement



$700,000



Public Summary: To empower local government officials to carry out their responsibilities as elected representatives and assume leadership positions within their political parties and communities, and to increase youth participation and representation in local government activities and foster greater political engagement, the Institute will undertake a multi-pronged approach that targets national, provincial and local stakeholders. The Institute will build the capacity of local government officials and convene multi-stakeholder roundtable discussions. In addition, the Institute will continue supporting political parties to improve their ability to engage with young people and will also partner with youth-focused civil society organizations to develop the next generation of Pakistani political leaders.



Pakistan



Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE)



Mobilizing Economic Reformers to Keep Critical Civic Space Open in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa



$643,238



Public Summary: To support market-oriented economic think tanks and civil society in advancing solutions to challenges of local economic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The Center will work with local partners to improve the business regulatory environment and encourage local economic development through evidence based public-private dialogues on inclusive economic growth.



Pakistan



Solidarity Center (SC)



Promoting Decent Work in Pakistan



$150,000



Public Summary: To promote decent work in the construction sector in Pakistan, the Center will build upon the activities in phase one of this project by supporting partners with organizing workers in the brick kiln sector by raising awareness on occupational health and safety among unions and updating a previously developed certification mechanism for socially and environmentally compliant production of bricks.



Pakistan



Center for Peace and Secular Studies



Civic Education to Promote Democratic Values among Youth

$75000

Public Summary: To promote a culture of peace, tolerance and respect for political, religious and ethnic pluralism among youth. Working in five urban districts of Punjab, the group will organize civic education sessions in 100 schools and work with educators to introduce civic education courses in their respective educational institutions. The project will also produce civic education materials such as videos, booklets and a song.



Pakistan



Centre for Social Justice



Leadership Development and Media Training for Religious Minorities

$85000

Public Summary: To strengthen political leadership skills and promote greater inclusion and participation in political processes among religious minorities. Working in six districts of Pakistan, the project will enhance leadership skills of members of minority wings of mainstream political parties through trainings and lectures and strengthen collaboration through study circles and provincial and national-level conventions. The project will also engage youth for a social media campaign on minority rights and religious freedom.



Pakistan



Accountability Lab



Leadership and Accountability Program for Civil Servants

$45000

Public Summary: To promote values and behaviors that strengthen accountability and integrity among civil servants. The organization will develop and implement a program on accountable leadership for civil servants entering government service. The program participants will learn about personal, institutional, and public accountability and apply “design thinking” methodology to devise citizen-centered solutions to problems of democratic governance and accountability.



Pakistan



Mountain Youth Resource and Social Welfare Organization



Strengthening Citizen Journalism and Public Accountability in Gilgit-Baltistan

$36000

Public Summary: To highlight issues faced by citizens and promote public accountability of the government and elected representatives in Gilgit-Baltistan. The project will train citizen journalists to monitor the performance of elected representatives and local governments as well as document economic, social, and political issues faced by local communities. The citizen-journalist produced content will be used to promote dialogue between citizens and their elected representatives through “citizen assemblies” and for advocacy initiatives.



Pakistan



Society for the Advancement of Education



Promoting Democratic Narratives among Youth through Media and Civic Actions

$60000

Public Summary: To build the capacity of university students and faculty to promote tolerant and pluralistic values through media and civic actions. The organization will conduct a training for faculty and students to counter violent extremist narratives and promote democratic values. The trained students and faculty will organize on-campus events and produce radio programs to promote social and religious tolerance.



Pakistan



Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives



Budget Research and Advocacy for Democratic Accountability

$200000

Public Summary: To promote government transparency and accountability in the use of public funds. The organization will produce research reports on budget transparency and public resource allocation at the provincial and national levels; strengthen the capacity of a national network of civil society organizations to conduct research and advocacy on budget accountability; expand outreach to media, academia, and elected representatives on budget-related issues; and increase budget literacy through citizens’ budgets.



Pakistan



Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency



Improving Performance of Democratic Institutions and Accountability Structures

$160000

Public Summary: To deepen dialogue and analysis of systemic challenges to democratic consolidation and encourage greater citizen awareness of the constitutional roles of state institutions in governance. The organization will produce a monthly newsletter and videos on relations between state institutions, conduct track-II dialogue, convene a high-level group to discuss inter-institutional relations and issue public recommendations, and conduct research and analysis for policy reform.



Pakistan



Youth Development Foundation



Strengthening Political Inclusion in Local Government in Punjab

$80000

Public Summary: To promote civic participation among women, youth, and religious minorities in local government. The organization will work with civil society and the provincial government to launch a campaign to increase voter participation and the number of candidates contesting local elections from marginalized communities. The activities will include community awareness sessions, mock voting exercises, communication training focusing on peace and tolerance, and voter outreach through television and radio highlighting messages of political inclusion.



Pakistan



Chanan Development Association



Building the Next Generation of Civil Society Leadership

$120000

Public Summary: To strengthen the leadership capacity of young activists and provide a platform for youth from across Pakistan for meaningful civic engagement and expression. The organization will train youth in leadership skills and then connect these emerging leaders to established civil society leaders, politicians, and other youth-led groups. Through roundtables, dialogues, and a national forum, these youth leaders will highlight their concerns with decision-makers, develop action plans, and lay the groundwork for youth-led civil society campaigns.



Pakistan



Potohar Organization for Development Advocacy



Strengthening Rural Women’s Political Participation

$120000

Public Summary: To strengthen civic engagement and electoral participation among rural communities, particularly among women and youth. The organization will carry out voter registration and voter education campaigns in four districts of Punjab. It will also work with a national network of rural women leaders to engage in advocacy and raise civic awareness on issues related to the political empowerment of women in rural areas.



Pakistan



Strengthening Freedom of Expression



Supporting Freedom of Expression through Independent Media and Citizen Journalism

$130000

Public Summary: To promote freedom of expression and enhance media freedoms through independent reporting and citizen journalism. The project will support a media platform that features independent media reporting, investigative journalism, and digital content produced by citizens. The content will focus on issues of human rights, government accountability, and gender equality that are censored or ignored by mainstream media outlets. In addition, the media outlet will launch digital campaigns on public interest issues such as women’s rights.



Pakistan



Health and Rural Development (HARD) Balochistan



Promoting a Culture of Human Rights, Tolerance, and Peace in Quetta

$30000

Public Summary: To promote a culture of peace, tolerance, and respect for human rights and strengthen the capacity of youth to advocate for minority rights and tolerance. The organization will carry out an awareness and advocacy campaign on religious pluralism involving youth, civil society, public officials, religious leaders and the media. Youth volunteers will carry out peer-to-peer education and outreach to educational institutions and the public on issues of peace and tolerance through storytelling, theater, visual arts, and a peace festival.



Pakistan



Mehergarh: A Center for Learning



Strengthening Women’s Political Engagement and the Implementation of Pro-Women Laws

$165000

Public Summary: To strengthen the implementation of pro-women legislation, build leadership skills among women and youth, and promote cultural pluralism and tolerance. The organization will engage with the government, private sector, civil society as part of its long-term advocacy efforts to enact and ensure compliance with pro-women laws. It will also organize training courses on democracy and pluralism for cultural activists, women, and youth. The participants from these trainings will engage in advocacy campaigns and social movements on the specific themes.



Pakistan



Centre for Governance and Public Accountability



Advocacy Campaign for Effective Local Governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

$100000

Public Summary: To improve the legislative framework for an effective, democratic, and accountable local government system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The project will train members of a provincial-level civil society network to carry out an advocacy campaign that seeks to generate public pressure on the government to enact local governance reforms and hold local elections in a timely manner. The campaign will involve research, press conferences, outreach through radio and newspapers, meetings with legislators, awareness-raising sessions for local communities, and public seminars.



Pakistan



Development, Awareness and Management of Natural Resources



Civic Education and Engagement for Minority Communities in Sindh

$84000

Public Summary: To increase public awareness of and civic engagement with democratic institutions and electoral processes. The organization will conduct a civic education program to strengthen knowledge among women and youth about democratic rights and good governance. The program will include exposure visits to national- and provincial-level political and civic institutions, awareness-raising sessions, advocacy training, street theater performances, forums bringing together citizens and elected representatives to promote public accountability, and a celebration of International Democracy Day.



Pakistan



Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness



Strengthening Parliamentary Oversight of Human Rights

$60000

Public Summary: To enhance the role of parliamentarians in the promotion and protection of constitutionally guaranteed human rights. The organization will provide training to parliamentarians on principles and practices of human rights protection and democratic conflict resolution. The project will provide platforms for discussion on legal and policy reforms related to human rights through community consultations, a national-level summit, and media campaigns.



Pakistan



Centre for Human Rights Education



Training Institute for Democracy, Human Rights and Peace

$300000

Public Summary: To strengthen the skills and knowledge of activists in promoting human rights, democracy, and peace and to promote public discourse and activism on issues of peace and democracy. The organization will conduct training courses for activists on democracy and peace and tolerance in an effort to strengthen a grassroots movement on pluralism and religious tolerance.



Pakistan



Laal Trust



Music for Peace: Promoting Pluralism and Tolerance Through Music and Social Media

$99000

Public Summary: To engage youth and civil society in a grassroots campaign to promote democratic values of pluralism, tolerance, and peace. The grantee will organize a series of music events in educational institutions and produce educational videos to support civil society and social movements working for a more pluralistic and tolerant society, and to raise awareness of youth about ways to promote tolerance and strengthen democratic values within society.



Pakistan



PAHEL Pakistan



Engaging Youth to Promote Human Rights, Pluralism and Democracy

$90000

Public Summary: To strengthen the capacity of youth to advocate for human rights, democratic governance, and peace The organization will provide training and support to youth to conduct grassroots and online campaigns in fifteen districts of northern Sindh and southern Punjab This network of trained youth will plan and organize awareness-raising and advocacy activities on human rights, good governance and pluralism, engaging with local government, educational institutions, and local communities



Pakistan



Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace



Campaign for Education Reform and Minority Political Participation

$100000

Public Summary: To facilitate the development of a more tolerant and democratic curriculum in the public education system and raise awareness of issues related to minority rights and political participation. The organization will produce a policy paper on education reform and conduct a national-level campaign for education reform and minority rights by holding trainings on human rights, conferences, seminars, and advocacy meetings with key decision-makers



Pakistan



Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF)



Empowering Fisherfolk Communities for Sustainable Development and Democracy

$125000

Public Summary: To raise public awareness of and improve the responsiveness of government on issues impacting the livelihoods of fisherfolk communities in Sindh. The organization will strengthen civic engagement of the fisherfolk movement through community-level mobilization, build the leadership and advocacy skills of youth and civil society activists, and conduct awareness and advocacy campaigns on issues related to social justice and sustainable development in the Indus delta and coastal regions of the country.



Pakistan



Tech for Change



Code for Pakistan: Promoting Civic Innovation and Engagement through Technology

$180000

Public Summary: To strengthen civic engagement and promote public transparency and accountability through the use of technology. The grantee will conduct a fellowship program, facilitate the development of open source civic applications that strengthen collaboration and information-sharing between citizens and the government, and organize events such as workshops, hackathons, civic innovation lab meetups, and networking events to promote citizen contributions to open and participatory governance.



Pakistan



Association for Integrated Development Balochistan



Strengthening Public Awareness and the Implementation of Right to Information in Balochistan

$55000

Public Summary: To support the effective implementation of the right to information law in Balochistan and enhance public transparency and accountability. The project will support the development of procedures and rules for the implementation of the right to information law. In addition, the organization will carry out a public awareness campaign about the law and build the capacity of civil society, media, and other key groups to use the law to strengthen accountability and transparency in governance



Pakistan



Digital Rights Foundation



Fostering Safe and Democratic Online Spaces for Civil Society

$160000

Public Summary: To strengthen the ability of civil society groups, human rights defenders, and media practitioners to participate in online spaces safely and to advocate effectively for digital rights. The organization will maintain a cybersecurity helpline to provide assistance to at-risk individuals and groups, conduct trainings on digital security and online advocacy, and establish a digital media fellowship program to foster online platforms for issue-based advocacy and to promote freedom of expression.



Pakistan



Global Neighbourhood for Media Innovation



Fighting Disinformation and Supporting Independent Media

$115000

Public Summary: To strengthen journalists’ skills in fact-checking, investigative journalism, and their ability to identify and counter disinformation in both traditional and digital media. The organization will carry out an online media capacity-building project to increase journalists’ skills to counter disinformation and carry out responsible, ethical fact-based reporting. The project will also publish digital content produced by participants and organize webinars on the thematic issues related to democracy, pluralism, human rights, and media freedom.