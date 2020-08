A wise man once said never put your eggs in one basket. Same thing happened when India relied heavily in Russian Suki MKIs and migs that eventually left them red faced on Feb 27th mis adventure against Pakistan.



With Rafaels induction equation has significantly changed in India's favor as if they ever decide to do same misadventures in future then this time they have strong possibility to take couple of our F-16s and JF-17s down. And now a days it is enough to fuel prapoganda against Pakistan and leave moral of Pakistan Airforce down for next few decades to come. No doubt in capabilities of JF-17 block 3 with AESA & PL 15 equipped but this hardware yet to be battle tested and we cannot afford experiments against an enemy who is very cunning like a Hyena and always looking for opponents weakness before attacking. We need to save our already bare minimum quantity of F-16s C and D Block 52. If we ever loose some of them along with JF 17's it will not only put the morale of Airforce to rock bottom but also disturb plans to focus on project AZM and focus of JF-17s future blocks and current block 3 improvements. It can also hurt JF-17 potential export orders.



To plan long term we need short term security while increasing our deterance by increasing current our attack vectors. We must acquire at least one squadron of European 4.5 generation fighters Gripen or Euro fighter tycoons (both can be used with same Metoar missiles. Since India acquired Rafaels and now they are looking to modify to carry nuclear warheads that gives Pakistan a strong case to make a small order of European fighters for nuclear deterrence needs. Additionally Pakistan should seek on emergency basis atleast one squadron of J-10 C to equip our Airforce with multiple attack vectors to challenge enemy with fire with fire.



Quaid Azam also once said Pakistan must have a strong Airforce as it counts very heavyily in nations security and is a must for Pakistan's future





Please contribute with positive Patriots comments please, no trolling as well please. Let's discuss ...

