Pakistan Aircraft Industries.

Mar 21, 2007
Pakistan Aircraft Industries.

The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex is one of the largest defense contractor in aerospace, military support, and national security provider to the Pakistan military.

Founded in 1971 by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the PAC designs, develops, and builds aircraft and avionics systems for the Pakistani military— it also provides its services for civilian aircraft. In addition, the PAC performs local maintenance and works on the aircraft MLU systems of foreign-built military and civilian aircraft. It is solely owned by the Pakistan Air Force and its corporate interests and its corporate appointments are directly made by the Chief of Air Staff from the Air HQ.

Many of these products are specially suited for the Pakistan Armed Forces needs, while others are also marketed to foreign export. While it collaborated with several countries’ corporate organizations, the PAC often jointly works with the Turkish TAI and the Chinese CATIC. The PAC has larger commercial and business interests in Myanmar, Nigeria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.


MFI-17 Mushshak Turkish Air force


1624233688244.png





MFI-17 Mushshak Iran Revolutionary Guard At Tehran Mehrabad Airport, Iran.



1624233823647.png




Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) Super Mushshak.

1624233850458.png
 
The PAC MFI-17 Mushshak is a license-built fixed-gear basic trainer aircraft used by the Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Air Force. An improved version of the Saab Safari, the MFI-17 is manufactured in Kamra, Pakistan by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC). Built to Mil-Spec and fully aerobatic, it is used for training, towing and other ground support roles. An upgraded version, the PAC Super Mushshak, has also been produced by PAC.

Development


PAC Super Mushshak at Dubai Airshow, 2017



PAC Super Mushshak at Dubai Airshow, 2017


PAC Super Mushshak cockpit at Dubai Airshow, 2017





PAC Super Mushshak cockpit at Dubai Airshow, 2017


Origins

The MFI-15 Safari and MFI-17 Supporter were created from Saab's adaptation of the MFI-9 Junior for basic training for civil and military operators. In 1968 Saab began work on its MFI-15, based on the MFI-9 but with some design changes. Foremost of the changes in the Saab built MFI-15 prototype was the 120 kW (160shp) Lycoming IO-320 piston engine. Like the MFI-9, the MFI-15 retained the unusual braced, mid-mounted and slightly forward-swept wing and rearward-hinged canopy, offering good all-around vision. The prototype made its maiden flight on June 11, 1969. Follow-up testing of the MFI-15 resulted in a more powerful IO-360 engine, while the horizontal tail was relocated to prevent it being damaged by thrown up debris. The first flight of this modified form was in February 1971.

Sold as the MFI-15 Safari, most went to civil customers, however Sierra Leone and Norway took delivery of Safaris for military pilot training. To improve the Safari's military market appeal, Saab developed the MFI-17 Supporter, fitted with six underwing hardpoints for light and practice weaponry, giving it weapons training and light COIN capabilities. First flight was on July 6, 1972. Important were Denmark and Zambia. Production ended in the late 1970s after about 250 Safaris and Supporters had been built, mostly for civil customers.

Pakistan has taken delivery of 18 Supporters, while 92 have been assembled locally by PAC from knocked down kits and a further 149 were built locally by PAC. It is named Mushshak ("Proficient") in Pakistani service. In 1981, Pakistan acquired sole manufacturing rights of the Supporter. The development of the MFI-395 in 1995 initiated by the then-managing director of AMF, Air Cdr Muhammad Younas. The aircraft was built by upgrading the MFI-17 with an advanced 260 hp engine, electrical instruments, dual flight control systems and a Bendix RSA fuel injection system.

Design



Fitted with an American 260 hp engine, cockpit air conditioning, electrical instruments, and electric/manual elevator and rudder trim, the aircraft has been developed to meet FAR part 23 certification in normal, utility and aerobatics categories. It has a spacious side-by-side cockpit allowing good contact between the pilot and the co-pilot/observer or between the student and the instructor.

Variants

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex unveiled a light attack variant of the Super Mushshak in March 2019. The aircraft is capable of launching Barq laser-guided and anti-tank missiles.[1][2][3] The Super Mushshak is in use by several countries, including the Pakistan Air Force, Azerbaijani Air Force and the Nigerian Air Force.

Operators

Military operators
Map with military Super Mushshak operators in blue





Map with military Super Mushshak operators in blue


Azerbaijan
Iran
Nigeria
  • Nigerian Air Force – 10 delivered as of January 2018. Nigeria temporarily operated four Pakistani Air Force Super Mushshaks for early training.
Oman
Pakistan
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Specifications (MFI-17 Mushshak)
Data from Jane's All the World's Aircraft 1988–89,[18] Jane's All The World's Aircraft 1993–94,[19] Pakistan Aeronautical Complex,[20] Jane's All The World's Aircraft 2003–2004

General characteristics

  • Crew: 2-3
  • Length: 7 m (23 ft 0 in)
  • Wingspan: 8.85 m (29 ft 0 in)
  • Height: 2.6 m (8 ft 6 in)
  • Wing area: 11.9 m2 (128 sq ft)
  • Airfoil: NACA 23012 mod[22]
  • Empty weight: 646 kg (1,424 lb) equipped
  • Max takeoff weight: 1,200 kg (2,646 lb) normal
1,125 kg (2,480 lb) utility900 kg (1,984 lb) aerobatic
  • Powerplant: 1 × Textron Lycoming IO-360-A1B6 4-cylinder air-cooled horizontally-opposed piston engine, 149 kW (200 hp)
  • Propellers: 2-bladed Hartzell HC-C2YK-4F/FC7666A-2, 1.88 m (6 ft 2 in) diameter constant-speed metal propeller
Performance

  • Maximum speed: 236 km/h (147 mph, 127 kn) at sea level and 1,125 kg (2,480 lb)
  • Cruise speed: 210 km/h (130 mph, 110 kn)
  • Stall speed: 100 km/h (62 mph, 54 kn)
  • Never exceed speed: 365 km/h (227 mph, 197 kn) at 1,125 kg (2,480 lb)
  • Endurance: 5 hours 10 minutes at 65% power, at sea level, with 10% fuel reserve
  • Service ceiling: 4,100 m (13,500 ft)
  • g limits: +4.4 -1.76 (utility MTOW)+6 -2 (aerobatic MTOW)
  • Rate of climb: 5.2 m/s (1,020 ft/min)
  • Time to altitude: 1,830 m (6,004 ft) in 9 minutes 18 seconds
Armament

  • Hardpoints: 6× under-wing, maximum external load 300 kg (660 lb) total
  • Possible loads:
    • 2× 7.62 mm machine gun pods
    • 2× 75 mm unguided rocket pod (7 rounds)
    • 4× 68 mm unguided rocket pod (7 rounds)
    • 6× wire-guided anti-tank missiles (ATGMs)
    • Barq
 
