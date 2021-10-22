Pakistan Air Force's Exercises from around the World.

In 2009, PAF made its debut in the Egyptian based multinational exercise, ‘Bright Star 2009’. The PAF contingent comprised of Mirage ROSE-I fighters along with C-130E aircraft. The Mirage ROSE-I proved to be an excellent platform and pose a serious threat to all fourth generation fighter aircraft.In this exercise, PAF Mirages took part as aggressor aircraft and performed extremely well against the much formidable opponents. Besides PAF and Egyptian Air Forces, the air forces from US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Jordon, and Kuwait also participated in the exercise.PAF's participation in the exercise not only helped in improving relations with friendly countries but would also enhanced PAF's operational preparedness.