Pakistan Air Force Transport

Here is a new development:



"WASHINGTON, May 25, 2007



The DSCA notified Congress of a possbile Foreign Military Sale to India of C-130J aircraft... [worth] $ 1, 059 million.



The Government of India has requested a possible sale of:



6 LM C-130J USAF Baseline aircraft including USAF baseline equipment..."





What does this mean for the future transport fleet of the PAF? In the rest of the article, it is stated that these C-130s will "[provide] the Indian government with a credible special operations airlift capability that will deter agresssion in the region, provide humanitarian airlift capability, and ensure interoperability with US forces in coalition operations." So, is India looking to enhance and possibly modernize (if it already has not done so), its spec ops forces? Finally, how will this play in India-Russia relations considering there are Russian platforms available that India has not opted for. The Russians will not be too thrilled with this deal. Also, what can this mean for Pak-Russia realtions?