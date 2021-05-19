Pakistan Air Force Training



Air Defence System School (ADSS) is located at Lahore, the provincial capital and one of the most colorful cities of Pakistan.





Role and Scope:



The school is responsible for conducting basic and advance training courses for operational and maintenance nature for personnel deployed on air defence equipment.

​ ADSS has a selected team of experienced instructors (officers and airmen) who conduct ops and technical courses for PAF personnel and Foreign Trainees. The instructors follow different instructional techniques keeping in view the service experience of the students. For the basic courses, block building concept of instructions is followed in which system knowledge is imparted to the students with special emphasis on all safety procedures. Theory classes are conducted in environmentally controlled classrooms, where e-lessons are delivered on multimedia utilizing modern training aids. Students are finally tested through e-testing in order to assess their theoretical knowledge. As far as practical training is concerned, students are operationally and technically trained on GMCC, MPDRs and YLC6 sensors (including their related equipment). For this purpose equipment of co located Air Defence units is utilized. Trainees are thoroughly examined at each stage of their practical training for safe handling and maintenance of the systems.











Brief History:

Air Defence System School (ADSS) was established in 1978 at PAF Base, Lahore as Air Defence Modernization School (ADMS). Later, the school was renamed as Air Defence System School commonly known as ADSS and was shifted to PAF Walton Lahore in 1987. On 10th September, 2007, consequent to the shifting of HQ CAC to PAF Base Lahore, ADSS was re-located in the previous HQ CAC building at Kirana. The school conducts basic and advance training courses for operational and maintenance personnel on GMCC and high power Radars, communication, uninterrupted power supply systems, power generators and other equipment.



Since its establishment, the school has trained over 10,000 personnel in its various courses including students from foreign countries.





Courses Offered

​ ​ Pre-Requisites/ Experience Required Duration Frequency Major Subjects Covered Command Orientation Course Wg Cdr/Sqn Ldr with 15 to 20 year service 01 Week 02 per year Security, MT Management, Logistics and Accounting, Legal Procedures, Quality Assurance CRC/MPDR Cond Positional Course Sqn Ldr and Above 04 Weeks 02 per year MPDRs, Communication Equipment CRC/MPDR Positional Qualification Course Air Defence Controllers 09 Weeks 02 per year MPDRs, CRCs, Communication, GPS-50 MPDR, Field Maint Course Engg Officers and Technical Airmen 01 Weeks 01 per year MPDRs MPDR Theory Course One year experience on the system 10 Weeks 01 per year MPDRs CRC Field Main Course Technical Officers and Airmen 10 Weeks 02 per year Major assemblies of CRC CRC Depot Course (Theory) Technical staff having one year system experience and field Maint qualified 10 Weeks 01 per year Major assemblies of CRC CRC Comm Field Maint Course Technical staff and airmen 08 Weeks 03 per year Communication Sets









Training at ADSS: Training at ADSS is a blend of theoretical and practical training. The students are given sufficient practical experience on the system. Every student is given separate hands on experience and it is ensured that they learn the system by interaction with the staff already working on the system.



Examination Systems:

Practical knowledge and training is of utmost importance at ADSS. Students are tested in the acquisition of practical knowledge. During tests, simulated problems are generated and solutions are sought from students. Students are thoroughly debriefed on their performance



Instructional Methodology:

Theory lessons are conducted through multimedia and OHPs in well-established classrooms. After initial weeks, practical training is made a regular part of daily routine.



Medical Facilities:

Proper medical treatment is provided to the trainees at the Medical Inspection Room of the Base. However, when required trainees are referred to upgraded hospitals also.



Accommodation and Messing:

Officers are accommodated in the well-furnished Officers Mess, Lahore while airmen are lodged in the equally good Airmen/SNCOs messes. Separate accommodation is provided to foreign students. Similarly, they are provided with special menus made with their consultation, so that it is made according to their tastes.

Transportation:

ADSS is located at 10 minutes drive from Lahore international airport. Lahore itself is linked to all other major cities through road/rail.



Selection Procedure for Foreign Trainees:

Friendly countries can contact Air Headquarters' Training Branch, Pakistan Air Force for queries about induction of their trainees.​