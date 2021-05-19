What's new

Pakistan Air Force Training

Air Defence System School (ADSS)


Air Defence System School (ADSS) is located at Lahore, the provincial capital and one of the most colorful cities of Pakistan.


Role and Scope:

The school is responsible for conducting basic and advance training courses for operational and maintenance nature for personnel deployed on air defence equipment.
ADSS has a selected team of experienced instructors (officers and airmen) who conduct ops and technical courses for PAF personnel and Foreign Trainees. The instructors follow different instructional techniques keeping in view the service experience of the students. For the basic courses, block building concept of instructions is followed in which system knowledge is imparted to the students with special emphasis on all safety procedures. Theory classes are conducted in environmentally controlled classrooms, where e-lessons are delivered on multimedia utilizing modern training aids. Students are finally tested through e-testing in order to assess their theoretical knowledge. As far as practical training is concerned, students are operationally and technically trained on GMCC, MPDRs and YLC6 sensors (including their related equipment). For this purpose equipment of co located Air Defence units is utilized. Trainees are thoroughly examined at each stage of their practical training for safe handling and maintenance of the systems.





Brief History:
Air Defence System School (ADSS) was established in 1978 at PAF Base, Lahore as Air Defence Modernization School (ADMS). Later, the school was renamed as Air Defence System School commonly known as ADSS and was shifted to PAF Walton Lahore in 1987. On 10th September, 2007, consequent to the shifting of HQ CAC to PAF Base Lahore, ADSS was re-located in the previous HQ CAC building at Kirana. The school conducts basic and advance training courses for operational and maintenance personnel on GMCC and high power Radars, communication, uninterrupted power supply systems, power generators and other equipment.

Since its establishment, the school has trained over 10,000 personnel in its various courses including students from foreign countries.


Courses Offered
Pre-Requisites/ Experience RequiredDurationFrequencyMajor Subjects Covered
Command Orientation CourseWg Cdr/Sqn Ldr with 15 to 20 year service01 Week02 per yearSecurity, MT Management, Logistics and Accounting, Legal Procedures, Quality Assurance
CRC/MPDR Cond Positional CourseSqn Ldr and Above04 Weeks02 per yearMPDRs, Communication Equipment
CRC/MPDR Positional Qualification CourseAir Defence Controllers09 Weeks02 per yearMPDRs, CRCs, Communication, GPS-50
MPDR, Field Maint CourseEngg Officers and Technical Airmen01 Weeks01 per yearMPDRs
MPDR Theory CourseOne year experience on the system10 Weeks01 per yearMPDRs
CRC Field Main CourseTechnical Officers and Airmen10 Weeks02 per yearMajor assemblies of CRC
CRC Depot Course (Theory)Technical staff having one year system experience and field Maint qualified10 Weeks01 per yearMajor assemblies of CRC
CRC Comm Field Maint CourseTechnical staff and airmen08 Weeks03 per yearCommunication Sets





Training at ADSS: Training at ADSS is a blend of theoretical and practical training. The students are given sufficient practical experience on the system. Every student is given separate hands on experience and it is ensured that they learn the system by interaction with the staff already working on the system.

Examination Systems:
Practical knowledge and training is of utmost importance at ADSS. Students are tested in the acquisition of practical knowledge. During tests, simulated problems are generated and solutions are sought from students. Students are thoroughly debriefed on their performance

Instructional Methodology:
Theory lessons are conducted through multimedia and OHPs in well-established classrooms. After initial weeks, practical training is made a regular part of daily routine.

Medical Facilities:
Proper medical treatment is provided to the trainees at the Medical Inspection Room of the Base. However, when required trainees are referred to upgraded hospitals also.

Accommodation and Messing:
Officers are accommodated in the well-furnished Officers Mess, Lahore while airmen are lodged in the equally good Airmen/SNCOs messes. Separate accommodation is provided to foreign students. Similarly, they are provided with special menus made with their consultation, so that it is made according to their tastes.
Transportation:
ADSS is located at 10 minutes drive from Lahore international airport. Lahore itself is linked to all other major cities through road/rail.

Selection Procedure for Foreign Trainees:
Friendly countries can contact Air Headquarters' Training Branch, Pakistan Air Force for queries about induction of their trainees.​
 
AIR DEFENCE TRAINING SCHOOL

1623708615114.png



Introduction

Air Defence Training School (ADTS) is situated at PAF Academy, Risalpur. It is the basic training institution for the Air Defence Controllers. Assimilation of Air defence in the main stream as an important corps, right at the onset of the training, has brought inter-branch harmony in PAF. The foundation of this premier institution as laid in 1975 since then it has trained large number of controllers including those from friendly countries.


Courses Offered

Air Defence Training school runs basic Air Defence Weapon Controllers course for cadets and officers of PAF and friendly Air Forces. This course is spread over a total duration of 24 weeks with frequency of two courses per year. Air Defence Training school conducts the Basic and other courses on Air Defence. The school carries out two basic Air Defence courses per year for PAF aviation cadets and conducts other Air Defence courses as and when directed by Air Headquarters and also conducts training courses for foreign students.


Training at ADTS

ADTS follows a three-pronged approach for imparting training to its students. Apart from instilling air defence professionalism and inculcating self-discipline and high moral standard it also nurtures leadership qualities and intellectual strength amongst its students. Apart from testing theoretical knowledge and practical tests, all students are categorized at the end to grade their standard achieved during training. Extensive use of simulators is employed.
 
