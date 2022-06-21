Pakistan Air Force to procure Belgian C-130 Transport Aircraft | June 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
SENIOR MEMBER
- Aug 7, 2019
- 2,485
- 5
- Country
-
- Location
-
Enough life left in them especially since cash and goodwill with manufacturing country doesn’t exist to procure new ones7-8 more aircraft, good number for additional lift capability.
Although these craft are ageing now.
V True .Enough life left in them especially since cash and goodwill with manufacturing country doesn’t exist to procure new ones
F16 is by design a fighter aircraft, so not the same principle
Anything is possible since "Belgium" is making headlines these days, maybe it is our new brotherly nation
Yep. And getting our F-16A/B fleet up by 50-60% (i.e., another 40 aircraft) would be a nice boon too. I would rather old F-16s (especially ones that can carry the AMRAAM-C5) than F-7Ps. We can also shift more of the A2A-focused JF-17 Block-2s into the A2G/S role. It's amazing how seemingly "nothing" type acquisitions can trigger a butterfly-effect of capability growth across the stack.Enough life left in them especially since cash and goodwill with manufacturing country doesn’t exist to procure new ones
I think it is good choice, for platforms like this most important thing is durability, low explotation and maintainance costs and posibillity of constant refiting, this birds will fly for long time.7-8 more aircraft, good number for additional lift capability.
Although these craft are ageing now.
You took the words out of my mouth.
Getting a new type at this stage means installing the infrastructure and maintaining stores. PAF's experience with the Antanovs has not been a good one. Given half a choice we will go for the C130s anyday . We have 50yrs of experience on the platform and ability to overhaul and repair them in house.Procuring russian transport planes is a better and cheaper option.
Our obsession with old and expensive US tech never ends.