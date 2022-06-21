Pakistan Air Force to procure Belgian C-130 Transport Aircraft | June 2022 .

SQ8 said: Enough life left in them especially since cash and goodwill with manufacturing country doesn’t exist to procure new ones Click to expand...

Yep. And getting our F-16A/B fleet up by 50-60% (i.e., another 40 aircraft) would be a nice boon too. I would rather old F-16s (especially ones that can carry the AMRAAM-C5) than F-7Ps. We can also shift more of the A2A-focused JF-17 Block-2s into the A2G/S role. It's amazing how seemingly "nothing" type acquisitions can trigger a butterfly-effect of capability growth across the stack.