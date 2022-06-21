What's new

Pakistan Air Force to procure Belgian C-130 Transport Aircraft | June 2022 .

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SQ8 said:
Enough life left in them especially since cash and goodwill with manufacturing country doesn’t exist to procure new ones
Yep. And getting our F-16A/B fleet up by 50-60% (i.e., another 40 aircraft) would be a nice boon too. I would rather old F-16s (especially ones that can carry the AMRAAM-C5) than F-7Ps. We can also shift more of the A2A-focused JF-17 Block-2s into the A2G/S role. It's amazing how seemingly "nothing" type acquisitions can trigger a butterfly-effect of capability growth across the stack.
 
waz said:
7-8 more aircraft, good number for additional lift capability.
Although these craft are ageing now.
I think it is good choice, for platforms like this most important thing is durability, low explotation and maintainance costs and posibillity of constant refiting, this birds will fly for long time.
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

Sinnerman108 said:
If we buy C130s, will the Belgians sell F-16s too ?

Same principle ..
You took the words out of my mouth.

But I don't think the Belgian Air Component are gonna parts from their Vipers. They have 51 in their inventory & have an order for 34 F-35's without even one being delivered.

So far, only Norway has retired all of their F-16's - picked up for pennies by Romania.

rgfegasrg

MEMBER

Did the math, these aircraft have flown less than 28k flight hours(per a/c) over 50 years. Theyre very lightly used. Just the SLEP adds 40k flight hours, these can serve well into the 2050s.
 
araz

SecularNationalist said:
Procuring russian transport planes is a better and cheaper option.
Our obsession with old and expensive US tech never ends.
Getting a new type at this stage means installing the infrastructure and maintaining stores. PAF's experience with the Antanovs has not been a good one. Given half a choice we will go for the C130s anyday . We have 50yrs of experience on the platform and ability to overhaul and repair them in house.
