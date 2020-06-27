What's new

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OPERATIONALISES WING LOONG II UCAV.

Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
3,875
-28
5,983
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Let's see if Pakistan will use these items to take out enemy actors in Afghanistan with the consent of the Afghan Government ofcourse post 11 September 2021.

It will create a very powerful globaly recognised military detterent for Pakistan. A detterent which the Gremlins in the East won't have without access to an active battlefield.
Jf-17 block 3 said:
What happened to Pakistans indigenous MALE and HALE drones?
Click to expand...
Still being developed. This heavy duty UCAV was needed now.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
32,775
64
34,351
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
WING LOONG II UCAV (48)
  • Certainly helpful purchase to keep an eye out on outskirts of cities and also keep an eye on unseen areas

A combination of K-8 , and Wing Long II UCAV is ideal combination for manned and unmanned patrols
the K-8 platform could be better utilized as well for Armed patrol


One Wing Long , has 32 hour endurance that is a whole day up in air !! While a Human Pilot can may be fly a plane for few hours before refueling , the Unmanned unit's pilot can just switch over 4 hour shift change
 
Neurath

Neurath

FULL MEMBER
Sep 19, 2020
483
1
777
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Good purchase, hope our own UAV comes out soon. These 2 will complement eachother well.
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
3,875
-28
5,983
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

fatman17
Wings Along the BRI: Exporting Chinese UCAVs and Security?
Replies
2
Views
1K
fatman17
fatman17

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom