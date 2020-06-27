Shahzaz ud din
Jun 12, 2017
PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OPERATIONALISES WING LOONG II UCAV.
US departure from Afghanistan. Let the Indians make a move. Along with fencing we can expect some lethal air support.What took us so long?
New Recruit
Still being developed. This heavy duty UCAV was needed now.What happened to Pakistans indigenous MALE and HALE drones?
New Recruit
Were they co produced between Pakistan and China?Still being developed. This heavy duty UCAV was needed now.
Need at least 15 in Balochistan. They can be called whenever an ambush happens.50 Units would be very helpful , for Proper coverage
We also have mijjile sapporrt of rafales.US departure from Afghanistan. Let the Indians make a move. Along with fencing we can expect some lethal air support.
In addition to @Dalit , the maturity of technology. We have been chasing a credible UCAV for more then a decade now. Sensitive technology like this takes time to develop and mature.What took us so long?
Not sure. I would've thought these were straight off-the-shelf purchases.Were they co produced between Pakistan and China?
A article from 2018 says it was
China, Pakistan to Co-Produce 48 Strike-Capable Wing Loong II DronesChina and Pakistan have reportedly reached an agreement for the co-production of 48 Chinese-made unmanned aerial vehicles.thediplomat.com