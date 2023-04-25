Pakistan Air Force Operational Air Bases – A Comprehensive Look​

hilltop

.,.,It is a PAF Base located at. It comes under Northern Air Command. It has a 9,000 ft asphalt runway. There is no permanent unit at this base.The airbase was founded as RAF Station Chaklala, it is located located at, Punjab. Theforms part of this airbase. DuringIt later became, with fleet of various transport aircraft operating from it. During the, 300 troops of the United States as well as U.S. aircraft were deployed to Chaklala to aid in relief efforts. The U.S. reportedly has a permanent military presence at Chaklala since late 2001 for handling logistics efforts and other movements in relation to the war in Afghanistan. In 2009 theaircraft were delivered to PAF Base Chaklala and thewas established there. The name of the base was changed in 2012 from PAF Base Chaklala to PAF Base Nur Khan in. Nur Khan was also the second Pakistani chief of the PAF, and a veteran of several conflicts fought by Pakistan.The airbase has the No.6 Squadron (Antelopes). The squadron was initially equiped with Douglas DC-3 Dakota aircraft in October 1947. Later they were eqquipped with C-130B. In the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War the Antelopes dropped parachute commandos into Indian territory in a. Just before the. It was converted to carry 10,000 kg of bombs, which were rolled out on pallets from the rear ramp, and over 21 night-time bombing raids were flown against Indian forces.from March 71 until the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War began on 3 December 1971. They were used to evacuate soldiers and civilians from hostile areas of East Pakistan. No. 6 Squadron flew bombing missions from West Pakistan in the same manner as those flown during the 1965 war, and no transport aircraft were lost during these sorties.No. 10 MRTT Squadron (Bulls) is the with Il-78 since December 2009.. The, a research think tank founded by the Pakistan Air Force, is located next to Nur Khan Base.Theand was a, and later Royal Air Force., it is bounded on the south and west by the, respectively. Risalpur is in Nowshera District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The famous. It became the airfield of the PAF on 15 August 1947. On 21 January 1967, it was upgraded to the status of an academy. It has five components. Initially, it was equipped with. In 1955 it introduced the Lockheed T-33 jet trainer. The T-6G (Harvard), was later replaced by the Mushshak (Saab Trainer).. The academy has two aviation wings and a squadron. The Primary Flying Training (PFT) Wing consists of MFI-17 while Basic Flying Training (BFT) Wing consists of T-37 aircraft.The main components of the academy are a, which imparts four-year undergraduate programs in science along with equipping cadets of the Flying branch, with flying skills. CFT is affiliated with air University. The college consists of Flying Training Wing,, Engineering Wing and Flying Instructors School.is a constituent institute of the academy, which imparts engineering education to the cadets inducted in the engineering branch of PAF.Thetrains instructors, not only for the PAF but also for the Pakistan Army and Navy. It trains instructors from countries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa.Thewas established at the PAF Academy Risalpur in 2003. It is theTheisin Pakistan. It comes under Central Air Command. An air defence modernization school, now renamed Air Defence System School (ADSS) was established at the PAF Base Lahore in 1978, with a primary aim of, operators, engineers and controllers, which included training courses on high powered radars.The school was later shifted to nearby Walton airport in 1987 and then to PAF Base Mushaf, where it presently continues to function. The base currently has an operations wing which provides air defence cover. The Lahore air base isPAF Airmen Academy is at. It comes under Southern Air Command. Earlier Korangi was a technical training base for officers and airmen of the PAF. In 2019, it was converted into anThe airmen training model is now at power with PAF Academy Asghar Khan, which is a premier training institution of officers’ cadre. The base is implicitly used for the development of the Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).comes under Southern Command. The station is located not too far from the Karachi International Airport. PAF Base, which was used as a staging area by the allies during the second world war. Malir was declared a cantonment by thein October 1941. Army Cantonment has evolved into one of the coveted posh localities of Karachi., is near Chandhar a town in Punjab. It has a 9,000 ft runway, 75 ft narrow asphalt runway.under Northern Air Command,is an all-boys military boarding school situated at PAF Base, Lower Topa which is locatedof the Rawalpindi District. Institution is. It is considered as elite boarding institution of Pakistan providing quality education and training. The public school is serving as a. Clearly military in Pakistan commands the best real estate.is the highest mountain in the Salt Range in Pothohar in Pakistan. Its height is 1,522m. The mountain used to be theof three districts, Campbellpur (now Attock), Mianwali, and Sargodha. In view of Sakesar’s ideal location and height, the PAF selected it in the late 1950s as the site for awhich would provide air defence cover for the northeastern part of the western wing. The base has a sand aunder Central Air Command.is under Northern Air Command at Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, approximately 150 kilometers west of the Islamabad. It is aand has a 7,500 ft long runway, and is used for activation and exercises. Otherwise, it is basically a training base for airmen. Historically it has also been used as a major royal operational base in the pre-partition era.Onnear the airbase. The aircraft was inbound to Kohat from Chaklala airbase. On August 6, 2007, two personnel of the PAF and a child accompanying them were injured when a bomb exploded near their vehicle near the PAF Airbase.Nathia Gali, is located on the Indus river in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, just north of Mianwali, and comes under Northern Air Command. It appears more of a Rest and Recuperation center and is a known tourist spot.The, Northern Air Command,aroon berets. It is aof the PAF. The SS Wing or Maroon Berets are an elite, special operations force based on the U.S. Air Force’s Special Tactics Squadrons and the U.S. Army Rangers. The SSW is a new military division of the Special Forces Command of the Pakistan Armed Forces. The division has recently been revived and is fielding between 800 and 1,200 troops. It is, also known as, is an airfield situated aboutin Balochistan. The airfield is located in Washuk District and nestled in a barren desert valley between two ridges. Shrouded in secrecy, Shamsi wasin 1992 for game hunting purposes and, between 20 October 2001 and 11 December 2011, it was leased to the, including Predator drones, against militants in Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).Theby the Pakistani Government on 26 November 2011 after thein which US-led NATO forces attacked two Pakistani border check-posts in FATA killing 24 Pakistan Army Soldiers. The United States vacated the airfield on 11 December 2011. Following the Abbottabad incident of 2 May 2011, theto a joint sitting of the Pakistani Parliament, that, but under UAE control. Soldiers of the Pakistan Army, the Frontier Constabulary and officials of Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority took control of the airfield.is under Central Air Command. It is near Tarbela Dam north west of Islamabad. It is a dual use airfield for civil and military.Skardu is a domestic civil airport in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan. It also serves as a forward operating base of PAF. Skardu Airport has an asphalt runways, 11,944 ft (3,641 m) long. The airport operates from dawn to dusk.With 70,000 active personnel, PAF is a sizeable force. They have large number of main and satellite airbases covering the entire country. Nearly half of its total land border is with India. Pakistan has a serious issue of depth. Straight line distance between Lahore and Kabul is just 584 km. Balochistan which considers itself as an independent entity composes 48% of the total land area of Pakistan.