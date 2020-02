Hi,



Paf had known about the Wild Boars---they had been advised to fence the runway---.



There are a lots of wild boars in that area---but atypical Pakistan air force command reaction----" No Big Deal "---nothing will happen.



I remember that incidence well---. It would have cost a million or 2 million rupees to build the fence---but no---let us get a 40 million dollars plane destroyed---.

