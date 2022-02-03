What's new

Pakistan Air Force conducted a National Air Defence exercise

Pakistan Air Force conducted a National Air Defence exercise


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1489298637033291776

DGPR (AIR FORCE)

03 February, 2022:.....Pakistan Air Force conducted a National Air Defence exercise focusing on integrated and synergistic employment of offensive and defensive forces. The aim of this exercise was to enhance operational preparedness and combat readiness of Pakistan Air Defence in near-realistic threat environment. Apart from PAF Operational assets including Fighter aircraft, Surface to Air Missile Systems, Sensors, Force Multipliers and Battle Management Centers; elements of Army Air Defence were also integrated in the exercise.
PAF Air Defence Command exercised overall command and control over all participating Air Defence assets.
 
They need to conduct operations, not exercises, against terrorists safe heavens inside Iran and Afghanistan.
 
