Pakistan Air Force Bases - Earlier images

......An Aerial View Of Kohat Air Station, 1932 (c).Kohat Fort is also visible...Constructed - 1853, Used by - Great Britain, Now Pakistan, Also known As: Fort Mackeson, Kohat Fort. Conflict In Which It Participated Various Colonial Miniscuffles.Royal Air Force Aerial Reconnaissance On The North West Frontier Of India, 1919 - 1939 (c)......Pilot Officer Idris Hasan Latif In Flight - Audax Aircraft Of No # 3 Squadron Royal Indian Air Force Over Kohat Airfield, 1942 (c).Air Chief Marshal Idris Hasan Latif (9 June 1923–30 April 2018) was the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) of the Indian Air Force, having served as such from 1978 to 1981.After retirement, he has also served as the governor of the Indian state of Maharashtra (1982–85) and later as the Indian ambassador to France (until 1988). He was the first and only Indian Muslim to become the head of the Indian Air Force, or of any Indian armed forces branch...Spitfire Mark VIIIe Aircraft At Royal Air Force Aerodrome Kohat, Circa 1946.Spitfire Mk VIIIe , Most probably this aircraft is MT841. This Spitfire was with No.2 Sqn from 20 Jan 46, and was written off on 29th Jan 1947, when Pilot Officer Pat Callaghan belly landed the aircraft in Kohat airfield. The aircraft engine had caught fire after an oil leak in circuit.