What's new

Pakistan Air Defence -anti-aircraft guns- missiles, Information and Pictures

Inception-06

Inception-06

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2007
3,759
18
4,958
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
The Pakistan Army Air Defence Command, )Urdu: ﺁرمى أير ڈفينص كامانڈ; Army Defence Command, abbreviated as (II)ADC), is an active military administrative combatant staff corps of the Pakistan Army and a major combative formation tasked with air defences of the country from the foreign threats. The Corps is stationed and headquartered at the Chaklala Army Cantonment in Rawalpindi, Punjab Province of Pakistan.

The command was formed after military exercise when the Pakistani military learned of its weakness in providing air cover to a moving battlefield.
Air Defence

Chapter One_anti-aircraft guns in service with the Pakistani Air Defence. Why we are still using the AA-Guns ?
This AA units provide mobile point and limited area defence capabilities against opposing aircraft and helicopters,Drones.

Experience in the Vietnam War shows that the weapon is particularly effective against flow-flying target at altitudes between 450m and 1,500m. When used in groups, the weapon could provide not only intensive anti-aircraft fire power, but also violent psychological effects on aviation crews to reduce their effectiveness. The PLA has also been studying the use of AAA in intercepting low-flying cruise missiles.

Then there are sensitive targets which are surrounded all around with mixed AAA battlegroups. Such targets are in or near mountains, which makes for aircraft, trying to attack from far away, difficult as there r mountains and other obastacles in the way, hence these aircraft have to drop their loads when very near the target. For them, these AAA groups, with their limited range, are used.

A Chinese Type-59 singel-37 MM AA Gun in service with the Paramilitary Janbaaz-Air Defence-Brigade !

preview (10).jpg


Troops of the Pakistani para-military force stand alert with their anti-aircraft gun placed outside the National Oil Refinery, Wednesday, June 23, 1999 in Karachi. Guns were also placed at all the airports of the country as Pakistan allegedly fears a possible attack by India.

The Main anti-aircraft guns in Pakistan air defence are:

Type 56 (Chinese ZPU-4 copy)
In firing position, the towed 14.5mm anti-aircraft gun is lowered onto firing jacks. It can be brought in and out of action in about 15 to 20 seconds, and can be fired with the wheels in the traveling position if needed. The series was used during the Korean War by Chinese and North Korean forces, and was later considered to be the most dangerous opposition to U.S. helicopters inVietnam.


Type 74
The Type 74 is an improved variant of the Type 65 introduced in 1974. The weapon share the same 37mm cannon and ammunitions as the Type 65, but can be operated either manually or remotely by the fire-control unit consisting of an electro-optical director and a target searching radar. This enables the weapon to operate under day/night, all-weather conditions
 

Attachments

  • preview (10).jpg
    preview (10).jpg
    53.3 KB · Views: 471
Last edited:
Pakistanisage

Pakistanisage

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 29, 2011
9,454
17
15,804
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ulla said:

View attachment 18359
Troops of the Pakistani para-military force stand alert with their anti-aircraft gun placed outside the National Oil Refinery, Wednesday, June 23, 1999 in Karachi. Guns were also placed at all the airports of the country as Pakistan allegedly fears a possible attack by India.
Click to expand...




Pakistan desperately needs a 21st century Air Defence System and not the II World War Ack Ack gun shown in the OP's Post.
 
Inception-06

Inception-06

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2007
3,759
18
4,958
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Pakistanisage said:
Pakistan desperately needs a 21st century Air Defence System and not the II World War Ack Ack gun shown in the OP's Post.
Click to expand...

nomi007 said:
but dear today situation is totally different
Click to expand...


It is from 1999, and its the second line of Air Defence, plz read, it is manned by Paramilitary Forces and this guns are still effective against low flying Helicopters, Drones, missiles and targets at the ground !

Troops of a Pakistani para-military force stand alert with their anti-aircraft gun placed in Karachi. 1999 !
preview (11).jpg


Troops of paramilitary force man a 35mm anti-aircraft gun in Sukkur city, 500 km (312 miles) north of Karachi, Pakistan Monday, Jan. 28, 2002.
19030042.jpg

preview (6).jpg
 
Last edited:
Inception-06

Inception-06

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2007
3,759
18
4,958
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
nomi007 said:
but dear today situation is totally different
Click to expand...
This AA units provide mobile point and limited area defence capabilities against opposing aircraft and helicopters,Drones.

Experience in the Vietnam War shows that the weapon is particularly effective against flow-flying target at altitudes between 450m and 1,500m. When used in groups, the weapon could provide not only intensive anti-aircraft fire power, but also violent psychological effects on aviation crews to reduce their effectiveness. The PLA has also been studying the use of AAA in intercepting low-flying cruise missiles.

Ra'ad said:
Great job. Who says our air defence is weak??
Click to expand...

The Pakistani 37mm and 57mm systems are still capable of causing considerable damage (in combination with a exelent air defence networke) on enemy ground and air Targets !

preview (7).jpg
 
Last edited:
Inception-06

Inception-06

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2007
3,759
18
4,958
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
nomi007 said:
but dear today situation is totally different
Click to expand...

Then there are other sensitive targets which are surrounded all around with mixed AAA battlegroups. Such targets are in or near mountains, which makes for aircraft, trying to attack from far away, difficult as there r mountains and other obastacles in the way, hence these aircraft have to drop their loads when very near the target. For them, these AAA groups, with their limited range, are used.


A Pakistani soldier mounts an Type-56/ZPU-4 14.5mm quad barrel heavy anti-aircraft gun at a bridge in Sukkar, in Sindh province, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2002.
preview (8).jpg

preview (9).jpg



Frontier Core Officers manning an Type-56/ZPU-4 14.5mm SINGLE barrel anti aircraft gun in the Tribal Area of Pakistan with anti aircraft gun installed at the roof of polling station building in Mohmand Agency Monday February 3, 1997
preview (11).jpg
 
Last edited:
Inception-06

Inception-06

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2007
3,759
18
4,958
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Pakistan army personnel prepare an Type-74 37mm anti-aircraft gun in vicinty of Islamabad airport on Friday, June 25, 1999. Anti-aircraft guns were placed all the sensitive places in the wake of Indian air strikes as Kashmir conflict is escalating.
preview (12).jpg


A woman views from the telescope of an anti-aircraft gun displayed in Karachi on the occasion of Pakistan Defense Day Thursday, Sept. 6, 2001. Displaying modern weapons nationwide, Pakistan celebrates Defense Day annually on Sept. 6 to mark the 1965 war with India over the disputed Kashmir region.

preview (13).jpg


Residents pass the afternoon near an anti-aircraft gun near Karachi's port in Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2002. As their foreign ministers smiled and chatted at a regional meeting Wednesday, India and Pakistan hinted that diplomatic talks could ease the disharmony that has pushed troops toward their shared frontier and frightened residents away from it.
preview (14).jpg

preview (15).jpg


Pakistani soldiers install an anti-aircraft
ind7.jpg
 
Last edited:
Inception-06

Inception-06

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2007
3,759
18
4,958
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Pakistani soldiers load anti-aircraft guns onto a train in Gujranwala/Punjab to move them towards the Indian border Thursday, Jan. 3, 2002.

preview (16).jpg
preview (17).jpg


Pakistani para-military troops fix anti-aircraft gun in Hydrabad.
preview (18).jpg
preview (19).jpg
preview (22).jpg

A soldier from Pakistan's paramilitary force man an anti-aircraft gun installed at Islamabad airport in Pakistan on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2002.
preview (20).jpg
preview (21).jpg
 
Last edited:
Inception-06

Inception-06

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2007
3,759
18
4,958
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
2012 photo, a Pakistani paramilitary soldier man an anti aircraft gun at a hilltop post Shahi, in Pakistan's Lower Dir district on the Pakistan-Afghan border.
preview (3).jpg
preview (1).jpg
preview (2).jpg

A Pakistani army soldier (top) keeps vigil behind an anti-aircraft gun.
51065742.jpg

A group of Pakistani soldiers man an anti aircraft gun at the Fortress Stadium ahead of the National defence day parade in Lahore, 05 September 2003.
2487057.jpg

Pakistani soldier loading anti-aircraft gun in cave at LOC artillery position, gearing to fire on passing Indian Army convoy in escalating conflict in Kashmiri hills along Line of Control dividing disputed Kashmir.
50661114.jpg
 
TOPGUN

TOPGUN

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 6, 2006
8,603
1
8,257
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Stop showing all the weak stuff , PA has much more modern and up to date gear look it up do some research and then post it thanks.
 
Inception-06

Inception-06

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2007
3,759
18
4,958
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
TOPGUN said:
Stop showing all the weak stuff , PA has much more modern and up to date gear look it up do some research and then post it thanks.
Click to expand...

My good come down, always this childish comments here...I have enough, Its my time what I spent here to collect all this pcitures and Information, to post it for all the PDF and foreign readers....and than I must read such stupid comments:"Stop showing all the weak stuff"...I will leave PDF its wasted time !

I just wanted to create a written documentary about the Pakistan Air defence !
This is only chapter-one( chapter one starts with AA Guns.....later I will come to SAM and the modern stuff)

Did you not read my intru And who are you to stop me ^^ ? weak stuff ? Did you not read my introduction and description why this AA Guns are still in service ? Do you know anything about airdefence-networke ?
 
TOPGUN

TOPGUN

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 6, 2006
8,603
1
8,257
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ulla said:
My good come down, always this childish comments here...I have enough, Its my time what I spent here to collect all this pcitures and Information, to post it for all the PDF and foreigne readers....and than I msut read such comments:"Stop showing all the weak stuff"

I just want create a written documentary about the Pakistan Air defence ! This is only chapter-one( chapter one starts with AA Guns.....later I will come to SAM and so on) Did you not read my intru And who are you to stop me ^^ ? weak stuff ? did you not read ? Do you know anything about airdefence-networke ?
Click to expand...


Calm down there boy , relax no one is stopping you carry on no need to get crazy yes I do know about air defense and much more this is why I stated what I did most of what you posted is not in service with PA so I told you to do the research you made the thread now do the correct work , it was not meant in any bad way simply good luck .
 
Inception-06

Inception-06

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2007
3,759
18
4,958
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
TOPGUN said:
Calm down there boy , relax no one is stopping you carry on no need to get crazy yes I do know about air defense and much more this is why I stated what I did most of what you posted is not in service with PA so I told you to do the research you made the thread now do the correct work , it was not meant in any bad way simply good luck .
Click to expand...

TOPGUN said:
Stop showing all the weak stuff , PA has much more modern and up to date gear look it up do some research and then post it thanks.
Click to expand...

Haha you are always welcome...would you plz so kinde and give your minde and share your information about Pakistani AA guns against Drones,Helicopters, ground Targets.....?

Are the 37mm AA Type-74 AA Guns really out of service ? Because GIDS has made upgraded electronics and optics for this Guns, which was als presented on Pakistani Ideas show 2012:
DSC_2438_zpseb5d3c13.jpg

462957-Ideas-1352424356-580-640x480.jpg


TOPGUN said:
Stop showing all the weak stuff , PA has much more modern and up to date gear look it up do some research and then post it thanks.
Click to expand...

AUTOMATIC FIRE CONTROL SYSTEM
Up-gradation of 37mm Anti Aircraft Gun
automatic-fire-control-system.jpg

The original 37mm twin barrel AD gun has been upgraded in order to meet the present combat threats. The upgraded gun with its new firing system gives a unique combination of modern technology resulting in a very reliable weapon system. Capable to track high speed targets coupled with auto ranging. The gun can be operated in three modes, i.e. joystick, handheld fire control and laser aiming sight.

automatic01.png

  • Sunlight viewable alpha numeric displays
  • Provision of interfacing with multiple guns (optional)
  • Off Gun tracking of target for stability
  • Computer aided leveling
  • Smart electronics for gun control
  • Power electronics for motors
  • Limit switch for safety arc range
  • Emergency stop
  • Motors for azimuthal & elevation movements
  • Horizontal and vertical shaft encoder
  • Fire safety switch
 
Last edited:
Basel

Basel

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 31, 2013
9,501
2
7,127
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan use many type of very efficient radar guided gun systems which are still very effective against low to medium level point defense but 21st century warfare demand for advance net centric air defense which must have good radars with missiles not just guns.

Pakistan army must look into system like SL-AMRAAM or similar Chinese system so they can reduce their dependence on PAF, and in future Longewala 1971 type situation can be avoided.

Also short range Surface Launched IR guided missiles like AIM-9 or PL-5E etc mixed with SL-AMRAAM type missiles and AAA like Oerlikon, Skyguard will provide good air cover against all type of air born threats and also SEAD pacakage of enemy will find it difficult to handle as IR guided missiles can not be detected until they are launched.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Pakistan officially inducts HQ 9 Air Defence system
44 45 46 47 48 49
Replies
729
Views
64K
Desert Fox 1
Desert Fox 1
ghost250
Test firing of new air defense gun GDF-009 by Bangladesh Army
Replies
8
Views
676
The Ronin
The Ronin
ghazi52
Pakistan Army Air Defence
Replies
11
Views
953
Xtreme_2000
X
Abid123
Pakistan’s New HQ-9P Air Defence System Could Seriously Complicate Indian Air Force Operations
Replies
8
Views
1K
Nasr
Nasr
Zarvan
Rheinmetall demonstrates Skynex 35mm Air Defense Gun System to counter swarm of drones
Replies
1
Views
670
Ich
Ich

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom