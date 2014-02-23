Pakistan Air Defence -anti-aircraft guns- missiles, Information and Pictures

Inception-06
The Pakistan Army Air Defence Command, )Urdu: ﺁرمى أير ڈفينص كامانڈ; Army Defence Command, abbreviated as (II)ADC), is an active military administrative combatant staff corps of the Pakistan Army and a major combative formation tasked with air defences of the country from the foreign threats. The Corps is stationed and headquartered at the Chaklala Army Cantonment in Rawalpindi, Punjab Province of Pakistan.This AA units provide mobile point and limited area defence capabilities against opposing aircraft and helicopters,Drones.
The command was formed after military exercise when the Pakistani military learned of its weakness in providing air cover to a moving battlefield.
Chapter One_anti-aircraft guns in service with the Pakistani Air Defence. Why we are still using the AA-Guns ?
Experience in the Vietnam War shows that the weapon is particularly effective against flow-flying target at altitudes between 450m and 1,500m. When used in groups, the weapon could provide not only intensive anti-aircraft fire power, but also violent psychological effects on aviation crews to reduce their effectiveness. The PLA has also been studying the use of AAA in intercepting low-flying cruise missiles.
Then there are sensitive targets which are surrounded all around with mixed AAA battlegroups. Such targets are in or near mountains, which makes for aircraft, trying to attack from far away, difficult as there r mountains and other obastacles in the way, hence these aircraft have to drop their loads when very near the target. For them, these AAA groups, with their limited range, are used.
A Chinese Type-59 singel-37 MM AA Gun in service with the Paramilitary Janbaaz-Air Defence-Brigade !
Troops of the Pakistani para-military force stand alert with their anti-aircraft gun placed outside the National Oil Refinery, Wednesday, June 23, 1999 in Karachi. Guns were also placed at all the airports of the country as Pakistan allegedly fears a possible attack by India.
The Main anti-aircraft guns in Pakistan air defence are:
Type 56 (Chinese ZPU-4 copy)
In firing position, the towed 14.5mm anti-aircraft gun is lowered onto firing jacks. It can be brought in and out of action in about 15 to 20 seconds, and can be fired with the wheels in the traveling position if needed. The series was used during the Korean War by Chinese and North Korean forces, and was later considered to be the most dangerous opposition to U.S. helicopters inVietnam.
Type 74
The Type 74 is an improved variant of the Type 65 introduced in 1974. The weapon share the same 37mm cannon and ammunitions as the Type 65, but can be operated either manually or remotely by the fire-control unit consisting of an electro-optical director and a target searching radar. This enables the weapon to operate under day/night, all-weather conditions
